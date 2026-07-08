ETV Bharat / state

Woman Abducted From Field By 30 People In Madhya Pradesh, Police Probe 'Beja' Custom Dispute Angle

Barwani: A young woman was allegedly abducted from a field by a group of 25 to 30 men, reportedly as a fallout of a dispute that arose over the 'Beja Pratha', prevalent in the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

A video of the incident has surfaced, triggering serious questions on law and order and women's safety in the district. ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Police said no formal complaint has been lodged by either side but a team has been sent to the village to probe into the matter. Preliminary reports suggest that the woman's family had received Rs 2 lakh from the groom for a marriage agreement but had not sent her to her in-laws' house. This resulted in a dispute between the families and a group of men came to the village to abduct her.

The video shows a woman, who was working in the field, being dragged onto a bike, and speeding away. Bystanders are seen watching the incident unfold and some recording videos.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 7 in Indrapur village under Rajpur police station area.