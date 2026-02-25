Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 3 Children In Delhi's Chandan Park
Police found four bodies inside the house, sealed the crime scene and called forensic teams for further investigation.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: A woman and three daughters were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in the Chandan Park area in Outer North Delhi, with police suspecting the role of the woman's husband, police said on Wednesday.
According to Delhi Police, information about the killing of three minor girls, aged three, four and five, and a woman, aged around 27 years, was received on Tuesday, following which a local police team rushed to the spot. Upon entering the house, officers found the bodies of the woman and her three children inside. All four were declared dead at the scene.
Police said that the deceased woman was identified as Anita, the wife of Munchun Kewat. The couple lived at the address with their three daughters. The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar. Kewat worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, police said. According to officials, the bodies were first discovered by neighbours, who alerted the police.
Initial investigation suggests that the murders were committed using a sharp-edged weapon. The crime scene has been sealed, and a forensic team has been called in to collect evidence. Samples are being gathered, and the house is being thoroughly examined for clues.
Police officials said that the accused husband has been missing since the incident and is suspected of being on the run. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned, and possible hideouts are being raided as part of the search operation. A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered in connection with the incident.
The motive behind the killings is not yet known. Police officials said that they are probing all possible angles, including the possibility of a family dispute. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
Also Read