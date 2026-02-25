ETV Bharat / state

Man Allegedly Kills Wife, 3 Children In Delhi's Chandan Park

New Delhi: A woman and three daughters were found dead with their throats slit at their residence in the Chandan Park area in Outer North Delhi, with police suspecting the role of the woman's husband, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police, information about the killing of three minor girls, aged three, four and five, and a woman, aged around 27 years, was received on Tuesday, following which a local police team rushed to the spot. Upon entering the house, officers found the bodies of the woman and her three children inside. All four were declared dead at the scene.

Police said that the deceased woman was identified as Anita, the wife of Munchun Kewat. The couple lived at the address with their three daughters. The family originally hails from Patna district in Bihar. Kewat worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, police said. According to officials, the bodies were first discovered by neighbours, who alerted the police.