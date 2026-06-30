ETV Bharat / state

Woman, 24, Allegedly Molested By Acquaintance On Pretext Of Momos Treat In Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and molested by her acquaintance on the pretext of treating her to momos in the Mandawali area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint, the Mandawali police registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the victim stated in her complaint that the accused asked her to accompany him in his car under the pretext of treating her to momos. En route, the accused initially mentioned stopping to refuel with CNG but later drove the car toward a deserted area, she said.

At the secluded spot, the accused made obscene remarks, demanded sexual relations, and forcibly molested her, added the woman in her complaint. Furthermore, she said that he attempted to prevent her from getting out of the car.