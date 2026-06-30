Woman, 24, Allegedly Molested By Acquaintance On Pretext Of Momos Treat In Delhi
The woman said that the accused invited her for eating out and later took her to a secluded place where he demanded sexual favours.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and molested by her acquaintance on the pretext of treating her to momos in the Mandawali area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on the complaint, the Mandawali police registered a case and arrested the accused.
According to the police, the victim stated in her complaint that the accused asked her to accompany him in his car under the pretext of treating her to momos. En route, the accused initially mentioned stopping to refuel with CNG but later drove the car toward a deserted area, she said.
At the secluded spot, the accused made obscene remarks, demanded sexual relations, and forcibly molested her, added the woman in her complaint. Furthermore, she said that he attempted to prevent her from getting out of the car.
The woman said that she managed to record a video of the entire event on her mobile phone.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Mandawali police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and promptly arrested the accused. Rajiv Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District), stated that an FIR has been registered at the Mandawali police station based on the victim's complaint.
“The accused has been arrested, and a detailed investigation is underway. The police are examining all evidence, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” added the police officer.
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