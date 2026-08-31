Woman, 2 Minor Grandchildren Run Over by Speeding Train In Karnataka's Doddaballapur
According to sources, the two grandchildren had come from Hindupur to their grandmother's house for the holidays.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Bengaluru:A woman and her two grandchildren were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway tracks at Doddaballapur city in Bengaluru Rural district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Irfana (46), Rukiya (13), and Rakiya (8), residents of Palanajogahalli, according to a police official.
According to sources, the two grandchildren had come from Hindupur to their grandmother's house for the holidays. The accident occurred this morning while they were returning with their grandmother to attend school as their vacation ended.
Giving details, Bengaluru Rural Railway Police Station inspector Jagadish R said that the Latur Bidar Express train ran over a woman and her grandchildren who were crossing the railway tracks near Doddaballapur railway station. He confirmed that the deceased have been identified and the children were from Hindupur and had come to their grandmother's house. The incident occurred while they were returning to Hindupur, he said.
The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident, he informed. (More details are awaited)
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