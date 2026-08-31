ETV Bharat / state

Woman, 2 Minor Grandchildren Run Over by Speeding Train In Karnataka's Doddaballapur

Bengaluru:A woman and her two grandchildren were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway tracks at Doddaballapur city in Bengaluru Rural district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Irfana (46), Rukiya (13), and Rakiya (8), residents of Palanajogahalli, according to a police official.

According to sources, the two grandchildren had come from Hindupur to their grandmother's house for the holidays. The accident occurred this morning while they were returning with their grandmother to attend school as their vacation ended.