Wolf Terror In UP's Bahraich, Two Kids Killed In 24 Hours

Bahraich: Wolf attacks are sweeping through Bahraich where two kids - five-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were killed in the last 24 hours.

In the Kaiserganj tehsil area, two wolves took away a five-year-old boy from outside his home and chewed off both his hands, resulting in his death. Similarly, in a village in Kotwali Dehat, a 10-month-old girl sleeping in her mother's lap was taken away by a wolf. The girl's mutilated body was found near the house on Saturday morning.

Police and Forest department teams arrived at the spot. The bodies of the children were sent for postmortem.

Police said, late on Friday night, in Khoria Shafiq village under Kotwali Dehat, 10-month-old girl, Sunita, sleeping in her mother Rama Devi's lap, was taken away by a wolf. Rama Devi explained that she had gone to sleep with her child at around 10:30 p.m. "While I was sleeping, the wolf came and took her away, without me realizing it. When I woke up at around 12:30 a.m., the child was gone", she said.