Wolf Terror In UP's Bahraich, Two Kids Killed In 24 Hours
Wolves killed a five-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl in Kaiserganj and Khoria Shafiq village in the district.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 9:47 PM IST
Bahraich: Wolf attacks are sweeping through Bahraich where two kids - five-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were killed in the last 24 hours.
In the Kaiserganj tehsil area, two wolves took away a five-year-old boy from outside his home and chewed off both his hands, resulting in his death. Similarly, in a village in Kotwali Dehat, a 10-month-old girl sleeping in her mother's lap was taken away by a wolf. The girl's mutilated body was found near the house on Saturday morning.
Police and Forest department teams arrived at the spot. The bodies of the children were sent for postmortem.
Police said, late on Friday night, in Khoria Shafiq village under Kotwali Dehat, 10-month-old girl, Sunita, sleeping in her mother Rama Devi's lap, was taken away by a wolf. Rama Devi explained that she had gone to sleep with her child at around 10:30 p.m. "While I was sleeping, the wolf came and took her away, without me realizing it. When I woke up at around 12:30 a.m., the child was gone", she said.
When Rama Devi did not find her child, she raised an alarm, and villagers gathered with her family and began searching for her. The family searched the field and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the child's mutilated body was found in a sugarcane field about 800 metres from the house.
Family members stated that Rama Devi had come to her maternal house with her child just four days ago.Upon learning of the incident, a forest department team from Shravasti inspected the spot. A forest ranger stated that footprints found near the scene are being investigated.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav reported that wolves attacked Roshan Kumar's five-year-old son, in the sugarcane fields of Mallahan Purva village, located near the Ghaghra River, between 5 and 6 pm on Friday. The child died while being taken to Lucknow for treatment. Yadav stated that a search operation has been launched in the area with special teams and drones. Three cages have been installed near the village to capture the wolf, he said.
