Wolf Terror Continues In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Four-Month-Old Boy Killed In Latest Attack
The baby's mother was feeding and putting him to sleep when the wolf snatched him and took him away.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Bahraich: A four-month-old baby boy sleeping in his mother's lap was taken away by a wolf, which later mauled him to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on the intervening night of December 6 and 7.
The incident took place at Mallahanpurwa village in Kaiserganj tehsil. According to local sources, Kiran, wife of Santosh, was feeding her infant son Subhash and putting him to sleep. The child was in his mother's lap when a wolf entered the house and grabbed the infant in its jaws and carried him away.
Kiran screamed and chased after the wolf, but by then it had disappeared from sight and entered a sugarcane field nearby. Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and searched for the wolf with sticks and clubs, but could not find it. According to the villagers, some remains of the child's body, including his head, were later found in nearby Baburi village.
Upon learning about the incident, a forest department team arrived in the village. DFO Dr. Ram Singh Yadav also inspected the site. A combing operation has been launched throughout the area to catch the wolf. Surveillance is also being conducted using drones. The DFO stated that the wolf will either be captured or shot by the team.
Significantly, wolf attacks have claimed 11 lives in Bahraich since September 9. These include many children. Ten deaths occurred in the Bahraich range, while one occurred in the Shravasti range. The continuous attacks have created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.
Following the continuous attacks, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited the area. The CM also passed directions to capture or shoot the wolves. Subsequently, forest department shooters were called in, and four wolves were killed. The latest attack has renewed fears over the human-wildlife conflict.
