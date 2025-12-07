ETV Bharat / state

Wolf Terror Continues In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Four-Month-Old Boy Killed In Latest Attack

Villagers gather outside the house of Santosh's house after his son is taken away by wolf at Mallahanpurwa in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Bahraich: A four-month-old baby boy sleeping in his mother's lap was taken away by a wolf, which later mauled him to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on the intervening night of December 6 and 7.

The incident took place at Mallahanpurwa village in Kaiserganj tehsil. According to local sources, Kiran, wife of Santosh, was feeding her infant son Subhash and putting him to sleep. The child was in his mother's lap when a wolf entered the house and grabbed the infant in its jaws and carried him away.

Kiran screamed and chased after the wolf, but by then it had disappeared from sight and entered a sugarcane field nearby. Hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and searched for the wolf with sticks and clubs, but could not find it. According to the villagers, some remains of the child's body, including his head, were later found in nearby Baburi village.