Wives Of Deceased Uttarakhand Forest Corporation Staff Stake Claim To Dependent Quota Job
UKFDC said the final decision on the appointment will be taken following the district court's order, and the first wife has been paid the maintenance.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Ramnagar: Following the death of a government employee, a surprising case related to the "dependent quota" job has emerged from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.
When Prem Ram — a Class IV employee of Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UKFDC) posted at Kaladhungi — died in December 2024, his two wives staked a claim to the job. Due to the competing claims, the government job for a dependent has remained pending for nearly a year and a half.
Furthermore, the disbursement of post-death benefits — including EPF, Earned Leave encashment, and other dues — has also become complicated. The dispute has now moved from the Family Court to the District Court.
UKFDC officials said Ram used to live with his second wife during his service in Kaladhungi, while his first wife lived in Haldwani following a conjugal dispute.
"Ram had three daughters and a son from the second wife, and a daughter from the first wife. After his death, the second wife submitted her documents to the UKFDC to secure the dependent-quota job. Just as the process began, the first wife also staked her claim to the position," the official said.
The contrasting claims put officials in a quandary. When the Family Court failed to resolve the dispute, both parties approached the District Court, presenting respective documents and claims. As the matter is sub judice, the UKDFC is unable to make a final decision on the appointment.
The financial condition of the second wife is reported to be dire, and she is struggling to meet the education expenses of four children apart from the daily expenses. She is forced to gather firewood from the forest and sell it for approximately Rs 200 to Rs 300 daily to support the family.
The first wife is also in a similar condition. Grappling with financial hardship, she recently met UKFDC Ramnagar Divisional Sales Manager (DSM) Mudit Arya for a job under the 'dependent of the deceased' scheme. She said securing employment would enable her to provide for her children's education and the family's upkeep.
Arya said in compliance with the court order, the Forest Corporation deducted the stipulated maintenance amount from the employee's salary and paid it to the first wife.
"Following the employee's death in December 2024, two women, both identifying themselves as his wife, have staked a claim for the 'dependent of the deceased' job. The matter is currently sub judice, and the UKFDC would proceed only in accordance with the court's order after seeking legal counsel," he added.
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