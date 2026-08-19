ETV Bharat / state

Wives Of Deceased Uttarakhand Forest Corporation Staff Stake Claim To Dependent Quota Job

Ramnagar: Following the death of a government employee, a surprising case related to the "dependent quota" job has emerged from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

When Prem Ram — a Class IV employee of Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UKFDC) posted at Kaladhungi — died in December 2024, his two wives staked a claim to the job. Due to the competing claims, the government job for a dependent has remained pending for nearly a year and a half.

Furthermore, the disbursement of post-death benefits — including EPF, Earned Leave encashment, and other dues — has also become complicated. The dispute has now moved from the Family Court to the District Court.

UKFDC officials said Ram used to live with his second wife during his service in Kaladhungi, while his first wife lived in Haldwani following a conjugal dispute.

"Ram had three daughters and a son from the second wife, and a daughter from the first wife. After his death, the second wife submitted her documents to the UKFDC to secure the dependent-quota job. Just as the process began, the first wife also staked her claim to the position," the official said.