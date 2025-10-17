ETV Bharat / state

Survivor Of Jaisalmer Bus Mishap Discharged From Hospital, Says Fire Caused By Explosion

Jodhpur: Laxman (35), resident of Setrava in Shergarh survived the tragic Jaisalmer bus mishap and was discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here on Friday.

He had suffered five per cent burns in the incident. Laxman shared his ordeal with ETV Bharat and said there was an explosion before a fire broke out in the bus. It is being speculated that the cause of the fire was an explosion in the AC compressor of the vehicle.

Laxman remained in the hospital for three days and was given a farewell by plastic surgeon Dr Rajneesh Galwa and his team. Laxman said he only remembers the loud explosion in the bus. "After that, smoke filled my eyes and I was taken out of the bus by some people. There were around eight of us who were rescued from the vehicle", he said.

Laxman was brought to Jodhpur in an ambulance. Hospital Superintendent Dr Fateh Singh Bhati said only Laxman has been discharged from the hospital while several others injured in the mishap are critical and are undergoing treatment.