Survivor Of Jaisalmer Bus Mishap Discharged From Hospital, Says Fire Caused By Explosion
Laxman suffered five per cent burns in the mishap and was discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Friday.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Jodhpur: Laxman (35), resident of Setrava in Shergarh survived the tragic Jaisalmer bus mishap and was discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here on Friday.
He had suffered five per cent burns in the incident. Laxman shared his ordeal with ETV Bharat and said there was an explosion before a fire broke out in the bus. It is being speculated that the cause of the fire was an explosion in the AC compressor of the vehicle.
Laxman remained in the hospital for three days and was given a farewell by plastic surgeon Dr Rajneesh Galwa and his team. Laxman said he only remembers the loud explosion in the bus. "After that, smoke filled my eyes and I was taken out of the bus by some people. There were around eight of us who were rescued from the vehicle", he said.
Laxman was brought to Jodhpur in an ambulance. Hospital Superintendent Dr Fateh Singh Bhati said only Laxman has been discharged from the hospital while several others injured in the mishap are critical and are undergoing treatment.
Laxman holds a diploma in hotel management and works in a hotel in Jaisalmer. He said on Tuesday he boarded the bus for Setrava. The explosion occurred shortly after the bus left Jaisalmer. Laxman said he was lying in his sleeper seat. He said since the explosion occurred near the roof of the bus, the sleeper cabins were filled with smoke. The glass window could not be broken.
Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had said that the fire started due to an explosion in the air conditioner compressor in the bus. In an AC bus, the entire air conditioning setup is mounted on the roof, with the compressor at the end. Laxman was in the upper cabin of the bus. He said the sleeper seats were the first to catch fire due to the explosion in the compressor.
Another victim, Pir Mohammad, a resident of Bari village, lost his two children in the mishap. The children were seated in the upper sleeper seat. Muhammad said he tried to douse the fire but had to watch helplessly as his son Irrfan and daughter Hasina were burnt alive. A relative Yunus was brought to Jodhpur in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Another relative Bhagu Bano also died in the mishap. So far, 22 people have died in the accident. As many as 13 people are currently undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Besides, 18 bodies have been handed over to the families after DNA testing.
Also Read
Jaisalmer Bus Tragedy: Driver, Owner Arrested; Toll Mounts To 22