Without Siddaramaiah, Congress Will Not Be There In Karnataka, Says Former Minister Rajanna
Rajanna believes that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete his full term
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: Amid unabated speculation about a leadership change in the Karnataka Congress government, former Minister and Siddaramaiah camp follower K N Rajanna on Thursday said that the Congress party would be wiped out in the state without Siddaramaiah.
Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, 130 km south of Bengaluru, Rajanna, who is an MLA from the Madhugiri constituency, asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the term, urging people not to have any doubts about it.
"Do you have any doubt? Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister," he replied to a question if Siddaramaiah would continue in office.
Further, he said without Siddaramaiah, the Congress party will be wiped out from Karnataka. "I have said many times in the past… there will be no Janata Dal (Secular) without former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda family and no BJP without former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Similarly, there will be no Congress in Karnataka without Siddaramaiah," he quipped.
Rajanna, a staunch follower of Siddaramaiah, was shunted out of the Cabinet unceremoniously two months ago after he sought to put the blame on his own government for the alleged deletion of lakhs of voters’ names in Mahadevapura assembly constituency, as alleged by Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, former Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh indirectly referenced a power-sharing agreement reportedly reached between his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah just after the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, suggesting Siddaramaiah would honour the agreement. "If anyone in a responsible position has given a word to people, it is his or her duty to keep up. The party should also ensure it," he said.
Suresh further reiterated that he wants to see his brother become Chief Minister. "Having said that, the Chief Minister's post is not vacant, at present. Siddaramaiah is functioning as Chief Minister with the support of MLAs. If any changes are to be made, it is the high command which has to take a call. As far as my brother becoming the Chief Minister, if he is lucky enough, he will become [the Chief Minister] one day."
Further, he said his brother Shivakumar had toiled hard to build the party and bring it to power, and he deserves to be the Chief Minister.
