Without Siddaramaiah, Congress Will Not Be There In Karnataka, Says Former Minister Rajanna

Bengaluru: Amid unabated speculation about a leadership change in the Karnataka Congress government, former Minister and Siddaramaiah camp follower K N Rajanna on Thursday said that the Congress party would be wiped out in the state without Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, 130 km south of Bengaluru, Rajanna, who is an MLA from the Madhugiri constituency, asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the term, urging people not to have any doubts about it.

"Do you have any doubt? Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister," he replied to a question if Siddaramaiah would continue in office.

Further, he said without Siddaramaiah, the Congress party will be wiped out from Karnataka. "I have said many times in the past… there will be no Janata Dal (Secular) without former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda family and no BJP without former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Similarly, there will be no Congress in Karnataka without Siddaramaiah," he quipped.