ETV Bharat / state

Withdrawal Of Over 4,700 Books Over Objectionable Content Disturbing, Unfortunate: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the withdrawal of over 4,700 books by the government over objectionable content is "disturbing and unfortunate".

Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn over 4,700 books, including 518 banned ones, containing objectionable content from colleges across the Union Territory after scanning nearly 2.2 million publications. In a written reply to a question in the assembly by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA from Langate, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, the government said it has examined 21,81,582 books/publications to date.

Questioning the government on what exactly made these books objectionable, the Mirwaiz demanded that the titles and reasons for their removal must be made public.