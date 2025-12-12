ETV Bharat / state

With Surrender of Two Cadres, MP CM Declares State Free of Naxalism

Balaghat/Bhopal: With the surrender of two Naxalites in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed on Thursday that the state was free of the Maoist menace.

This became possible due to the determination to eliminate Naxalism from the country by 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said. Yadav was addressing a programme organised under the 'Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation' campaign related to the surrender of Naxalites in Balaghat via video conference from Bhopal.

Naxalites Deepak and Rohit surrendered at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Korka under Birsa police station area of Balaghat district earlier in the day.Rewards Rs 29 lakh and Rs 14 lakh had been announced for Deepak and Rohit, respectively, and both surrendered expressing the desire to return to the mainstream, police officials said.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra said there were no more hardcore Naxals active in the district. He said that Deepak is a resident of Palagaondi in Balaghat district, and both were active in Naxal activities in the area for a long time. Security agencies had been on their tracks for a long time, and this was a major success, he added.

"This surrender was possible due to the joint action of the CRPF and local police, continuous pressure, and effective strategy. This will deal a major blow to the Naxal network in the area," the official said. Late in the evening, chief minister Yadav said that due to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of police officers and personnel, the "Lal Salaam from Balaghat has been given its final salute".