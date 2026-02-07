ETV Bharat / state

With Ramadan Approaching, Aroma Of Haleem Starts Wafting Across Hyderabad Streets

Hyderabad: Although the holy month of Ramadan is still a fortnight away, the rich aroma of Haleem has already started wafting through the streets of Hyderabad. This aroma signals the arrival of one of the city’s most celebrated culinary seasons. Hotels, restaurants, and Haleem centres have geared up in advance while expecting a bumper business driven by strong demand and growing popularity.

According to the Hotels' Association, the Haleem business in Hyderabad, which crossed Rs 800 crore last season, is expected to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark during this Ramadan. Last year, around 50 lakh plates of Haleem were sold across the city, and the traders estimate that the sales could touch nearly 60 lakh plates this season, reflecting a steady rise in consumption.

An office-bearer of the Hotels’ Association said, "Hyderabadi Haleem has become a brand by itself. The demand is increasing every year, not only locally but also from the other states and overseas. This season, we are confident of crossing Rs 1,000 crore in overall turnover."

The Association stated that at the major Haleem centres, nearly 25,000 kg of Haleem is prepared daily. Smaller outlets sell an average of 200 kg per day. On average, a single hotel is estimated to generate business worth up to Rs 2 lakh per day during the peak Ramadan period.

Haleem is prepared using as many as 21 ingredients, which makes it a labour-intensive and time-consuming dish. The ingredients include cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, caraway seeds, cumin, black pepper, wheat semolina, basmati rice, salt, lemons, green chillies, coriander, ginger garlic paste, ghee, moong dal, urad dal, toor dal, almonds, fried onions and cashews. Refined oil, ghee, wheat and mutton are used in large quantities, contributing significantly to the input costs.