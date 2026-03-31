ETV Bharat / state

With Over 6 Lakh Houses, Chhattisgarh Tops Country In Rural Housing Construction In FY 2025-26

Raipur: Achieving a major milestone in rural development, Chhattisgarh has set a new record by completing over six lakh houses in 2025-26 under several government schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

An official said on Monday that the success has been achieved under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

In the financial year 2025-26, more than six lakh houses have been completed in the state, all under rural housing initiatives including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, which emerged as an effective model, giving a strong push to housing construction in rural areas, the official said.

CM Sai-led state government, in order to achieve the goal of "Housing for All" at a faster pace, had approved the construction of 18 lakh houses in its very first Cabinet meeting. Since then, continuous efforts have been made in this direction. At present, all eligible beneficiaries included in the survey list have been covered, ensuring that no deserving family is left without a house, the official added.

Chhattisgarh leads in rural housing, completes over six lakh houses in 2025-26 (ETV Bharat)

Record Achievement In One Year

In the financial year 2025-26, a total of 5.87 lakh houses were completed under PMAY-G, 13,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojana, and more than 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. With effective coordination, the state has crossed the target of six lakh houses, the highest in a single financial year in the state since the scheme began in 2016, he added.

Boost To Rural Economy