With Over 6 Lakh Houses, Chhattisgarh Tops Country In Rural Housing Construction In FY 2025-26
Chhattisgarh has set a new benchmark in rural housing by completing over six lakh houses in the financial year 2025-26, the highest in the country.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Raipur: Achieving a major milestone in rural development, Chhattisgarh has set a new record by completing over six lakh houses in 2025-26 under several government schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
An official said on Monday that the success has been achieved under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.
In the financial year 2025-26, more than six lakh houses have been completed in the state, all under rural housing initiatives including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, which emerged as an effective model, giving a strong push to housing construction in rural areas, the official said.
CM Sai-led state government, in order to achieve the goal of "Housing for All" at a faster pace, had approved the construction of 18 lakh houses in its very first Cabinet meeting. Since then, continuous efforts have been made in this direction. At present, all eligible beneficiaries included in the survey list have been covered, ensuring that no deserving family is left without a house, the official added.
Record Achievement In One Year
In the financial year 2025-26, a total of 5.87 lakh houses were completed under PMAY-G, 13,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojana, and more than 10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. With effective coordination, the state has crossed the target of six lakh houses, the highest in a single financial year in the state since the scheme began in 2016, he added.
Boost To Rural Economy
CM Vishnu Deo Sai insisted the achievement marks a major milestone and reflects his government's commitment to ensuring that no eligible family is deprived of housing. "The core objective of PMAY is to meet this basic need (of housing). A permanent house is not just a structure of walls and a roof, but the foundation of security, stability and a dignified life for a family," he noted.
The Chief Minister asserted that the state government is implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "housing for all" with full commitment. Effective coordination of related schemes and close monitoring at every level have helped speed up construction while maintaining quality standards.
He also stated that special attention is being given to transparency, quality and eligibility in the implementation of housing schemes so that the benefits reach the right individuals.
Along with housing construction, the rural economy has also gained momentum. Under the 'Dealer Didi' model, more than 9000 women from self-help groups have supplied construction materials and become financially stronger, earning the status of 'Lakhpati Didis'. This apart, thousands of women self-help groups have received livelihood opportunities. More than 6000 masons have been trained, including over 1200 women masons (Rani Mistris).
Deputy Chief Minister Sharma said, "Many other SHG members have also benefited through livelihood opportunities. More than 6,000 masons have been trained across the state, including over 1,200 women known as 'Rani Mistri'."
Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, informed that surrendered Naxalites have also been linked to this initiative and provided with dignified living opportunities.
The government has issued a toll-free number (18002331290) to ensure transparency and accountability in rural housing. In the last 10 months, more than 1500 complaints and suggestions have been received and resolved promptly, the government official said.
Interestingly, "Awas Diwas" is observed across all gram panchayats on the 7th of every month to address issues at the grassroots level. Also, a QR code-based system has been enabled at the panchayat-level to make it easier for people to access information, he added.