ETV Bharat / state

With Only 8% EWS Certificates Issued In Kashmir Against 92% In Jammu, Lone Seeks Uniform Poverty Criteria In Assembly

Speaking on the last day of the 10-day autumn session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar through calling attention motion, he said that 37 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders exit in Kashmir corresponding to about 29 lakhs in Jammu. Citing government data, Lone said 24,000 certificates were issued in Jammu corresponding to over 2,400 in Kashmir Valley, translating to 92 per cent EWS certificates in Jammu against a mere 8 per cent in Kashmir.



“All social conditions are the same but the problem is asset criteria in EWS criteria,” he said. “Householders of 3.5 marlas are not eligible for EWS and those with below Rs 8 lakh annual income are ineligible,” he said highlighting the contradiction in the determining poverty.



Lone, who has been vocal on rationalisation of skewed J&K reservation policy, handed a copy of Kerala where BPL or AAY household are eligible for EWS to the Speaker for examining their EWS criteria. The impact of the disparity is that out of 75,00 posts issued by the government in the last two years, 750 were meant for EWS segment, said the legislator.



But as per the existing EWS criteria, according to him, 690 EWS went to Jammu and seven to Kashmir. “But if you adopt BPL and AAY criteria, 412 will would have gone to Kashmir and 337 to Jammu,” said Lone. Citing the government data that 40,000 posts are vacant in the J&K government departments, Lone said that 4000 posts would be reserved for EWS.



“If we use the existing asset criteria, Kashmir will get 320 and 3680 will go to Jammu,” he said. “But If you use AAY/BPL criteria, Kashmir will get 2200 posts and 1800 to Jammu,” he added. With the existing reservation policy making getting jobs tougher for Kashmiris, Lone said, the EWS imbalance has thrown Kashmiris out of job market.



He suggested the J&K government could notify its own EWS policy on the basis of family income and other parameters. “Article 16 lets states notify economically weaker sections by family income and other indicators and the Centre's 2019 DoPT definition can continue for central jobs while J&K adopts its own for UT posts,” he added.



"A poor person is one who holds a priority household ration card or an AAY card," Lone said, urging the government to adopt one definition for both employment and food and supplies. "You cannot have two definitions." On behalf of the government, Minister for Social welfare Sakeena Itoo said that the rules governing the EWS criteria are prescribed by the central government. She said that states and union territories are bound to adopt the prescribed criteria.

