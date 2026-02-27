ETV Bharat / state

With Naxalism On The Wane, Telangana's Specialised Units Greyhounds And SIB May Soon Be History

Hyderabad: As Left Wing Extremism (LWE), that had been troubling the country for the last around four-and-a-half decades is in its final phase, major structural changes are likely in the police machinery of Telangana.

Elite forces such as the Greyhounds and the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), which played a decisive role in combating Maoists in the state for decades, may soon see their roles drastically reduced. Indications suggest that these special units are on the path to gradual dismantling.

The issue was discussed during a recent high-level government meeting, where officials questioned the need for maintaining exclusive systems meant to counter Maoists when the government itself has declared that the presence of Naxalites in the state is almost negligible. Simultaneously, the Central government has reportedly written to all states directing them to abolish special units constituted exclusively to fight Left Wing Extremism.

Vision behind Greyhounds

The Naxalite movement, which originated in West Bengal's Naxalbari, later spread to Srikakulam in the then united Andhra Pradesh and subsequently to large parts of Telangana. Within a short span, it emerged as a serious internal security challenge.

To counter Maoists who relied on guerrilla warfare, IPS officer KS Vyas conceptualised the Greyhounds force. With strong backing from the then Telugu Desam government, a massive training centre was established on nearly 700 acres. The idea was simple yet powerful: to fight guerrilla fighters with guerrilla tactics.

Greyhounds undergo extremely rigorous training. Selected from among young and willing police recruits, they are trained to survive in forests for six days at a stretch, trek over 20 kilometres daily in difficult terrain, operate day and night, and use specialised weapons. Over the years, the Greyhounds earned international recognition for excellence in anti-guerrilla operations. Experts from several countries, including the United States, have studied their operational methods.