With Naxalism On The Wane, Telangana's Specialised Units Greyhounds And SIB May Soon Be History
The units which played a decisive role in fighting Maoists, may soon witness a major structural change.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Left Wing Extremism (LWE), that had been troubling the country for the last around four-and-a-half decades is in its final phase, major structural changes are likely in the police machinery of Telangana.
Elite forces such as the Greyhounds and the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), which played a decisive role in combating Maoists in the state for decades, may soon see their roles drastically reduced. Indications suggest that these special units are on the path to gradual dismantling.
The issue was discussed during a recent high-level government meeting, where officials questioned the need for maintaining exclusive systems meant to counter Maoists when the government itself has declared that the presence of Naxalites in the state is almost negligible. Simultaneously, the Central government has reportedly written to all states directing them to abolish special units constituted exclusively to fight Left Wing Extremism.
Vision behind Greyhounds
The Naxalite movement, which originated in West Bengal's Naxalbari, later spread to Srikakulam in the then united Andhra Pradesh and subsequently to large parts of Telangana. Within a short span, it emerged as a serious internal security challenge.
To counter Maoists who relied on guerrilla warfare, IPS officer KS Vyas conceptualised the Greyhounds force. With strong backing from the then Telugu Desam government, a massive training centre was established on nearly 700 acres. The idea was simple yet powerful: to fight guerrilla fighters with guerrilla tactics.
Greyhounds undergo extremely rigorous training. Selected from among young and willing police recruits, they are trained to survive in forests for six days at a stretch, trek over 20 kilometres daily in difficult terrain, operate day and night, and use specialised weapons. Over the years, the Greyhounds earned international recognition for excellence in anti-guerrilla operations. Experts from several countries, including the United States, have studied their operational methods.
Cost, strength, and benefits
Given the life-threatening nature of their assignments, Greyhounds personnel receive substantial financial incentives. Salaries for officers from CI to DSP rank are around 60 per cent higher than those of regular police, while senior officers receive around 50 per cent more. In case of injury to the personnel, all medical expenses are borne by the government. In the event of death, the family member of the deceased is provided a job and a house, and the deceased is treated as on duty, with the family receiving a salary until the notional retirement age.
Because of such provisions, special budgetary allocations are made for the specialised force every year. In the last financial year alone, Rs. 34.91 crore was allocated for the Greyhounds. At one stage, the force had nearly 3,000 commandos. In Telangana now, the strength has come down to around 1,500.
Role of SIB and its fading relevance
To track Maoists who would strike suddenly and disappear into forests, the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) was set up under the Intelligence Department. SIB personnel developed their own intelligence network to monitor Maoist movements, based on which Greyhounds launched operations. SIB staff also enjoy the same allowances and benefits as Greyhounds. At present, around 100 personnel are working in the Telangana SIB.
However, Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy recently stated that Maoist activity in the state has almost diminished, with only 11 members believed to be active. This has triggered serious questions about the relevance of maintaining high-cost special units when the core threat itself has diminished.
This apart, the Centre, which earlier provided substantial funds to LWE-affected states, has unofficially indicated that such funding will be stopped. In such circumstances, continuing with the specialised units makes little sense, said an officer.
