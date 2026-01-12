ETV Bharat / state

With Karnataka Governor Returning Bill On Internal Quota, Government Recruitment Likely To Delay Further

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: With the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returning the Bill that seeks to provide internal reservation among scheduled castes seeking clarifications, the much-awaited recruitment process for vacancies in various state government departments is expected to be delayed further.

The Governor returned the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill to the state government last week. The bill that divides the 17% reservation quota fixed for the SCs in the ratio of 6:6:5 among different sub-sects of SCs to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of reservation benefits was passed in the Belagavi session of the state legislature held in December.

The development is expected to impact the government recruitment as several departments have been waiting for the bill to get assent to start the recruitment process. According to sources, the government is mulling filling up over 30,000 vacancies across departments immediately after the internal reservation issue is resolved. The majority of these posts belong to the police, health and education departments.

The Government has put all recruitments on hold since October 2024 to allow the one-man commission it set up under retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das to suggest specific recommendations on sub-classification of scheduled castes among the various sub-groups of scheduled castes. It was done owing to the demand from SC-Left communities, which argued that going ahead with recruitments without the internal quota issue being resolved would put the youths of these communities at a loss.