With Karnataka Governor Returning Bill On Internal Quota, Government Recruitment Likely To Delay Further
The Karnataka Government has put all recruitments on hold for the past year in order to ensure internal quota among the scheduled castes.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: With the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returning the Bill that seeks to provide internal reservation among scheduled castes seeking clarifications, the much-awaited recruitment process for vacancies in various state government departments is expected to be delayed further.
The Governor returned the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill to the state government last week. The bill that divides the 17% reservation quota fixed for the SCs in the ratio of 6:6:5 among different sub-sects of SCs to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of reservation benefits was passed in the Belagavi session of the state legislature held in December.
The development is expected to impact the government recruitment as several departments have been waiting for the bill to get assent to start the recruitment process. According to sources, the government is mulling filling up over 30,000 vacancies across departments immediately after the internal reservation issue is resolved. The majority of these posts belong to the police, health and education departments.
The Government has put all recruitments on hold since October 2024 to allow the one-man commission it set up under retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das to suggest specific recommendations on sub-classification of scheduled castes among the various sub-groups of scheduled castes. It was done owing to the demand from SC-Left communities, which argued that going ahead with recruitments without the internal quota issue being resolved would put the youths of these communities at a loss.
The Commission submitted its report on August 4, 2025, and the state cabinet accepted it with some modifications. It also notified the internal quota for SCs in October 2025. But till now, it has not issued guidelines for issuing caste certificates to identify the category of an applicant among SCs. In the meantime, it passed a bill to give legality to its October 2025 order notifying the internal quota. Now, with the Governor returning the bill seeking further clarifications, the recruitments will get further delayed.
“It is unfortunate that the internal reservation issue is taking such a long time to reach its finality. It will impact thousands of young graduates, including me, who have been waiting to apply for government jobs,” says Ravikanth, a postgraduate in economics.
2.7 Lakh Vacancies In Government Departments
Karnataka is one of the states with the highest vacancies in government jobs. As per the reply given by the Government in the just concluded winter session, about 2.73 lakh vacancies exist across 43 departments, with the education department having around 70,000 vacancies, followed by the health department (35000 vacancies) and the home department (23,500 vacancies).
As these vacancies have been lying vacant for the past many years, the Government is under pressure to fill at least some of these vacancies. Thousands of youths staged a mammoth protest in Dharwad a few months ago demanding filling up vacancies. They have also warned to continue to exert pressure on the government till their demand is met.