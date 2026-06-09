With Innovative Social Media Campaign, Faridkot Villagers Draw Attention Of Police, Govt, To Their Plight
Thieves stole 15 tubewell pump motors from their fields in a single night 2-3 months ago, and 25 motorbikes in one night sometime later.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Faridkot: A post that has gone viral on social media in Faridkot district of Punjab has drawn the attention of government officials and police to the distress being faced by farmers in Pakhi Kalan village of the district. In the post, the farmers of the village have appealed to unknown thieves not to steal the water pump motors they have installed in their fields anytime in the future, given that the paddy season has started, and they are in dire need of the motors to water their crops.
What has piqued the interest of people on social media is the second part of the appeal, where the farmers have asked the thieves to open an account and share the details, where they can deposit protection money, because this would save them from farming losses.
With the government having woken up to this shocking viral appeal, it has come to light that about 2-3 months ago, 15 tubewell pump motors were stolen from their fields at the same time. Pakhi Kalan farmers allege that when the police failed to catch the thieves, the latter got emboldened, and have been targeting the village on a regular basis.
The next time the thieves targeted Pakhi Kalan, 25 motorbikes were stolen from the farms in a single night. This has increased their difficulties manifold, said the farmers, who are now demanding that the police arrest the thieves, and the government compensate them for their losses. They said the government should publicise the names of the thieves.
Regarding the social media post that has gone viral, the farmers said through it, they hoped to shame the government and the administration that had failed to solve the case and provide them relief after so many months. In particular, they are raising questions about the efficacy of the police, due to which, they say the thieves have been emboldened to repeatedly commit major crimes and get away with it.