ETV Bharat / state

With Innovative Social Media Campaign, Faridkot Villagers Draw Attention Of Police, Govt, To Their Plight

Faridkot: A post that has gone viral on social media in Faridkot district of Punjab has drawn the attention of government officials and police to the distress being faced by farmers in Pakhi Kalan village of the district. In the post, the farmers of the village have appealed to unknown thieves not to steal the water pump motors they have installed in their fields anytime in the future, given that the paddy season has started, and they are in dire need of the motors to water their crops.

What has piqued the interest of people on social media is the second part of the appeal, where the farmers have asked the thieves to open an account and share the details, where they can deposit protection money, because this would save them from farming losses.

With the government having woken up to this shocking viral appeal, it has come to light that about 2-3 months ago, 15 tubewell pump motors were stolen from their fields at the same time. Pakhi Kalan farmers allege that when the police failed to catch the thieves, the latter got emboldened, and have been targeting the village on a regular basis.