ETV Bharat / state

With Five State Elections Concluding, Discussions On Leadership Change In Karnataka Congress Resurface

Bengaluru: With the elections to five state assemblies ending tomorrow, discussions about a leadership change, both in the state government and the state unit of the Congress, have resurfaced.

As soon as the first phase of West Bengal elections was over, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D K Suresh met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi and held marathon talks.

Though Shivakumar said he met the high command to discuss the possible outcomes of the assembly elections, sources close to him claimed that the DK brothers made a strong pitch for leadership change besides asking the high command to make its stand clear on the issue before May 21, the day when Siddaramaiah will complete three years in office as Chief Minister.

Shivakumar has been relentlessly trying to replace Siddaramaiah as CM since last October 21, when Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office, citing an undisclosed pact struck by the high command to share the CM's post for 30 months each between the two. But so far, the high command has not shown an indication of effecting a change despite Shivakumar frequenting Delhi every now and then.

During their meeting with Kharge, both brothers reportedly expressed their displeasure over the inaction of the high command. "We need clarity. As per the agreement, I should have been made the CM six months ago. I have been waiting patiently. Whatever may be your decision, please let us know instead of keeping us in the dark," Shivakumar is said to have told Kharge and Venugopal.

Former Minister K N Rajanna also urged the high command to clarify its stand on the leadership issue at the earliest. "There is a need to put an end to this confusion. The party high command should clarify its stand as early as possible. Otherwise, it will have an impact on the government and the party as well," he said.