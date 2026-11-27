With China In Mind, A Full-Fledged Airport To Be Constructed Along The Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar
The state government has given its administrative approval to acquire around 4,229 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1302 crore.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 27, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Patna: Bihar is going to witness an airport boom. It will have five big airports – including two greenfield ones and one along the Indo-Nepal border with eyes on China – functional in the next five years.
Two more greenfield airports are being planned, while construction is ongoing at four smaller ones. The move is aimed at catering to the increasing number of passengers to different parts of the country from Bihar, while a ‘state aviation policy’ is being prepared to guide the future growth of the sector.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna airport (Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport) on May 29 last year. It has an annual capacity of 1 crore and saw 45 lakh passengers in one year, marking a 15 per cent increase compared to the previous year. At this rate of growth in air travellers, the airport's capacity will become saturated by 2030. So, we need additional greenfield airports,” said civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore.
An airport along Indo-Nepal border with China in sight
The central and the state governments have decided to renovate, upgrade and expand the defunct Raxaul airport located in the East Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border. It served as the emergency landing ground for our forces soon after the 1962 war with China.
An additional 139 acres of land has been acquired at a cost of Rs 207 crore near the non-functional facility and is being handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), which is already preparing its detailed project report (DPR). “It will be converted into a full-fledged, big airport. It will have a 2,600-metre runway on which 180-seater Airbus and Boeing aircraft will be able to land. The airport is expected to become operational in three to four years.
The aerial distance of Kathmandu is around 94 km from Raxaul, while the Tibet (currently under Chinese occupation) border is around 150 to 155km.
Two greenfield airports in the pipeline, two more proposed
The two forthcoming greenfield airports will come up at Sonepur in Saran district and Ajgaibinath Dham in Bhagalpur and Munger districts. The Sonepur airport will be an international one with an annual capacity of 6 to 7 crore passengers. The state government has given its administrative approval to acquire around 4,229 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1302 crore, of which Rs 50 crore has already been transferred to the Saran district magistrate.
On the other hand, the Ajagaibinath Dham airport will be constructed on a total of over 3,145 acres of land, of which 1,425 acres will be in Bhagalpur, while 1,720 acres will be in Munger district. The state government has approved the acquisition of 2,308 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1,330 crore, of which Rs 150 crore has already been transferred to Bhagalpur and Rs 50 crore to Munger district magistrates, respectively.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) granted site clearance for the Sonepur airport earlier this year, while it is pending for the Ajgaibinath Dham airport. The impact assessment study of both airports was done by public sector unit (PSU) HLL Infratech Services Limited, while another PSU, RITES Limited, is preparing their DPRs,” Nilesh said. Both the greenfield airports will be constructed with private investment.
The state government is planning to construct two more greenfield airports at Rajgir in Nalanda district and Rohtas. The state cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for both airports with the AAI.
Darbhanga airport to be made international
The civilian enclave of the Darbhanga airport, which is under the control of the air force, was inaugurated in November 2020, and it is witnessing around 10 lakh passengers per year to be ranked among the 50 busiest airports in the country. The state government is now trying to turn it into an international one and has requested the MoCA about it.
“On our request, the MoCA pointed out that the runway of the Darbhanga airport is around 2,800 metres and asked for 90 acres more so that it could be extended to 3,700 metres. This will help in the landing of wide-bodied Airbus and Boeing aircraft and acquire the international status for the airport,” Nilesh said.
Following it, the state government has acquired 89.75 acres of land at a cost of Rs 290 crore and handed it over the civil aviation department. The process to transfer it to the AAI is being done. A 50-acre logistics park worth Rs 226 crore is also being constructed.
Expansion of the Gaya International Airport
The Gaya airport does not have a Category – I (CAT-I) approach lighting system to facilitate aircraft landing in low visibility. The state government has acquired over 18 acres of land for Rs 137 crore, and the process to hand it over to the AAI is going on.
The CAT-I lighting system will help the Gaya airport become truly international and facilitate the landing of more international flights. However, at present some flights from Thailand and Myanmar arrive at the Gaya airport during the tourist and pilgrimage season, which coincides with winter. IndiGo Airlines is operating a Gaya – Bangkok – Gaya flight every Monday and Thursday under the state government’s viability gap funding (VGF) scheme.
Smaller airports under UDAN Yojana
Smaller airports under the Union government’s Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) regional connectivity scheme are going to come up at Patahi in Muzaffarpur district, Valmikinagar in West Champaran, Birpur in Supaul, and Saharsa. They have been present for decades, but are virtually non-operational.
UDAN focuses on connecting smaller towns to major cities and metros with the aim of encouraging economic development and tourism in the underserved areas. The central government is spending around Rs 60 to 70 crore on every airport included in the scheme.
“The runway and terminal construction work of the Muzaffarpur airport is going on with much speed. Around half of the runway work is complete, while the terminal has reached the plinth level. We expect the works to be over in another six to seven months,” Nilesh said.
The Kishanganj airport, with around a 1,100-metre runway, will also be developed. Its airstrip will be extended to 2,000 metres.
Snail pace of Bihta civilian airport development
The construction work of the civilian enclave at the Bihta airport, which is around 40km from Patna and is under the Air Force’s control, is going on very slowly. “The AAI has awarded the tender for the civilian enclave at Bihta, but work is very slow,” Nilesh said.
The civilian enclave at the Bihta airport is expected to ease the pressure on the Patna airport and also provide landing and take-off facilities to wide-bodied aircraft, including international flights.
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