ETV Bharat / state

With China In Mind, A Full-Fledged Airport To Be Constructed Along The Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Patna: Bihar is going to witness an airport boom. It will have five big airports – including two greenfield ones and one along the Indo-Nepal border with eyes on China – functional in the next five years.

Two more greenfield airports are being planned, while construction is ongoing at four smaller ones. The move is aimed at catering to the increasing number of passengers to different parts of the country from Bihar, while a ‘state aviation policy’ is being prepared to guide the future growth of the sector.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna airport (Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport) on May 29 last year. It has an annual capacity of 1 crore and saw 45 lakh passengers in one year, marking a 15 per cent increase compared to the previous year. At this rate of growth in air travellers, the airport's capacity will become saturated by 2030. So, we need additional greenfield airports,” said civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore.

An airport along Indo-Nepal border with China in sight

The central and the state governments have decided to renovate, upgrade and expand the defunct Raxaul airport located in the East Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border. It served as the emergency landing ground for our forces soon after the 1962 war with China.

An additional 139 acres of land has been acquired at a cost of Rs 207 crore near the non-functional facility and is being handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), which is already preparing its detailed project report (DPR). “It will be converted into a full-fledged, big airport. It will have a 2,600-metre runway on which 180-seater Airbus and Boeing aircraft will be able to land. The airport is expected to become operational in three to four years.

The aerial distance of Kathmandu is around 94 km from Raxaul, while the Tibet (currently under Chinese occupation) border is around 150 to 155km.

The defunct Raxaul airport (ETV Bharat)

Two greenfield airports in the pipeline, two more proposed

The two forthcoming greenfield airports will come up at Sonepur in Saran district and Ajgaibinath Dham in Bhagalpur and Munger districts. The Sonepur airport will be an international one with an annual capacity of 6 to 7 crore passengers. The state government has given its administrative approval to acquire around 4,229 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1302 crore, of which Rs 50 crore has already been transferred to the Saran district magistrate.

On the other hand, the Ajagaibinath Dham airport will be constructed on a total of over 3,145 acres of land, of which 1,425 acres will be in Bhagalpur, while 1,720 acres will be in Munger district. The state government has approved the acquisition of 2,308 acres of land at a cost of Rs 1,330 crore, of which Rs 150 crore has already been transferred to Bhagalpur and Rs 50 crore to Munger district magistrates, respectively.

The under-construction runway at the Muzaffarpur airport (ETV Bharat)

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) granted site clearance for the Sonepur airport earlier this year, while it is pending for the Ajgaibinath Dham airport. The impact assessment study of both airports was done by public sector unit (PSU) HLL Infratech Services Limited, while another PSU, RITES Limited, is preparing their DPRs,” Nilesh said. Both the greenfield airports will be constructed with private investment.

The state government is planning to construct two more greenfield airports at Rajgir in Nalanda district and Rohtas. The state cabinet has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for both airports with the AAI.

Darbhanga airport to be made international

The civilian enclave of the Darbhanga airport, which is under the control of the air force, was inaugurated in November 2020, and it is witnessing around 10 lakh passengers per year to be ranked among the 50 busiest airports in the country. The state government is now trying to turn it into an international one and has requested the MoCA about it.

The terminal building being constructed at the Muzaffarpur airport (ETV Bharat)

“On our request, the MoCA pointed out that the runway of the Darbhanga airport is around 2,800 metres and asked for 90 acres more so that it could be extended to 3,700 metres. This will help in the landing of wide-bodied Airbus and Boeing aircraft and acquire the international status for the airport,” Nilesh said.