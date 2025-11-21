ETV Bharat / state

With A Woman Behind The Wheels, Gujarat’s First Pink BRTS Bus Rolls Out In Surat

The first service of the pink bus was flagged off at a simple ceremony in the ONGC Colony BRTS station.

With A Woman Behind The Wheels, Gujarat’s First Pink BRTS Bus Rolls Out In Surat
Nisha Sharma driving the pink BRTS bus (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:16 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Surat: Gujarat’s first pink BRTS bus was rolled out in Surat on Thursday with a woman behind the wheel, challenging the long-standing stereotype, officials said.

In an act of women's empowerment, the Surat Municipal Corporation has inducted Nisha Sharma, a single mother from Madhya Pradesh, to run its pink BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) service. According to officials, Nisha was selected after a twenty-month search for a woman driver.

The first service of the pink bus was flagged off at a simple ceremony in ONGC Colony BRTS station here. Nisha obtained her license in 2021 and has four years of experience in driving heavy vehicles. A single with two children, she has been driving on the BRTS route in Indore.

Last year, when an advertisement for female drivers appeared in Surat, moving to a new city was a significant challenge for Nisha, who was caring for two children and a mother. However, before Diwali, she made a bold decision and, after completing intensive training, took the helm of a pink bus. "I have four years of experience driving a bus, and now I have the opportunity to drive a bus in Gujarat’s Surat," she said.

SMC officials said the use of e-buses in mass transportation was launched with the aim of reducing pollution. It was also decided to run Pink BRTS buses in the city so that only women can travel in the BRTS buses. However, after 20 months of searching, now that a female driver has now been found. The conductor on the bus will also be a female.

The municipal administration claims that Nisha Sharma is the state's first female BRTS driver. If proven successful, authorities intend to roll out more pink buses, provided they find more women drivers. The administration is also open to employing female drivers to drive regular BRTS buses. Nisha's journey demonstrates that having obstacles like being a single mother or coming from another state should never hinder anyone from achieving their goals.

Also read:

From A Basement Classroom To 150 Skill Centres How Shipra From Rajasthan Is Transforming India’s Workforce

TAGGED:

BRTS
GUJARAT WOMAN DRIVER
SURAT PINK BRTS BUS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.