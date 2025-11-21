ETV Bharat / state

With A Woman Behind The Wheels, Gujarat’s First Pink BRTS Bus Rolls Out In Surat

Nisha Sharma driving the pink BRTS bus ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: Gujarat’s first pink BRTS bus was rolled out in Surat on Thursday with a woman behind the wheel, challenging the long-standing stereotype, officials said. In an act of women's empowerment, the Surat Municipal Corporation has inducted Nisha Sharma, a single mother from Madhya Pradesh, to run its pink BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) service. According to officials, Nisha was selected after a twenty-month search for a woman driver. The first service of the pink bus was flagged off at a simple ceremony in ONGC Colony BRTS station here. Nisha obtained her license in 2021 and has four years of experience in driving heavy vehicles. A single with two children, she has been driving on the BRTS route in Indore.