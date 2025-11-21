With A Woman Behind The Wheels, Gujarat’s First Pink BRTS Bus Rolls Out In Surat
The first service of the pink bus was flagged off at a simple ceremony in the ONGC Colony BRTS station.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:16 AM IST
Surat: Gujarat’s first pink BRTS bus was rolled out in Surat on Thursday with a woman behind the wheel, challenging the long-standing stereotype, officials said.
In an act of women's empowerment, the Surat Municipal Corporation has inducted Nisha Sharma, a single mother from Madhya Pradesh, to run its pink BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) service. According to officials, Nisha was selected after a twenty-month search for a woman driver.
The first service of the pink bus was flagged off at a simple ceremony in ONGC Colony BRTS station here. Nisha obtained her license in 2021 and has four years of experience in driving heavy vehicles. A single with two children, she has been driving on the BRTS route in Indore.
Last year, when an advertisement for female drivers appeared in Surat, moving to a new city was a significant challenge for Nisha, who was caring for two children and a mother. However, before Diwali, she made a bold decision and, after completing intensive training, took the helm of a pink bus. "I have four years of experience driving a bus, and now I have the opportunity to drive a bus in Gujarat’s Surat," she said.
SMC officials said the use of e-buses in mass transportation was launched with the aim of reducing pollution. It was also decided to run Pink BRTS buses in the city so that only women can travel in the BRTS buses. However, after 20 months of searching, now that a female driver has now been found. The conductor on the bus will also be a female.
The municipal administration claims that Nisha Sharma is the state's first female BRTS driver. If proven successful, authorities intend to roll out more pink buses, provided they find more women drivers. The administration is also open to employing female drivers to drive regular BRTS buses. Nisha's journey demonstrates that having obstacles like being a single mother or coming from another state should never hinder anyone from achieving their goals.
