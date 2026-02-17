With 9 Airports On The Anvil, 6 Active Ones, Andhra Could Soon Have An Airport Within An Hour's Travel
Nine new airports at a cost of Rs 6,416 crore are being planned at Dagadarthi, Kuppam, Amaravati, Srikakulam, Tuni-Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjunasagar, Ongole, and Anantapur.
Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to build airports across the state that will be within an hour's travel distance by road from anywhere in the state. As part of this ambitious goal, the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation (APADCL) has prepared proposals to develop nine new airports at a cost of Rs 6,416 crore. A tender has already been called for the construction of the Dagadarthi Airport in Nellore district under the PPP mode, at a cost of Rs 916 crore. Efforts are being made to hand over the work next month.
Tenders will also be called soon to construct an airport in Kuppam, at a cost of Rs 1,142.10 crore. For this, 444 acres of land have to be acquired. DPRs for the construction of the Amaravati and Srikakulam airports are also ready. It has been decided to develop airports in Amaravati with Rs 1,000 crore, and in Srikakulam at Rs 650 crore.
DPRs are also being prepared for the construction of airports at Tuni-Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjunasagar, Ongole, and Anantapur. APADCL is expected to complete and open the international airport under construction in Bhogapuram by June this year. These will add to the 6 airports already in operation in the state.
Passenger Numbers On The Rise
About 50-60 lakh people travel every year from the six airports already operating in the state. These numbers are increasing by around 17 per cent per year. Demand for air services between districts is also increasing every year.
The number of people traveling from the state to other countries is about 1.5 lakh every year, a 14 per cent rise every year. APADCL hopes that the number of passengers will increase more, if connectivity between districts is increased.
Focus On Ecosystem Development
The government is focused on developing the ecosystem required for the aviation sector in the state. In addition to passenger services, it has focused on developing infrastructure for cargo transportation. Approximately 5,917 metric tonnes of cargo are transported annually from airports in the state. The government hopes it will increase by another 20 per cent once connectivity increases.
The government is also developing the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bangalore, and Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridors. It has prepared proposals for the development of roads and infrastructure, so that the industries set up along these routes can use the airports for cargo transportation.
It has already given permission to Orient Flights Aviation Academy and Malestar Tech Aviation to set up two Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) at Kurnool Airport. It has also decided to set up two more FTOs at Rajahmundry Airport. Officials are preparing proposals for setting up FTOs at the remaining airports as well.
