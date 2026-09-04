ETV Bharat / state

With 101 Taluks Facing Drought, Karnataka Begins Cloud Seeding Operations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has launched a 'cloud seeding' programme, following a rainfall deficit during the ongoing monsoon. Water Resources minister N Chaluvarayaswamy officially launched the cloud seeding programme at HAL airport on Friday.

The minister flagged off a special light aircraft prepared for cloud seeding. Chaluvarayaswamy hoped that the cloud seeding would be successful and reduce water scarcity in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The rainfall in the state has decreased this year. There are chances of severe drought in the coming days, and the exact extent of which cannot be estimated now. The monsoon season will end by the end of this month. If drinking water is not stored by the end of this month, there will be a severe shortage till the end of next June."

"We have taken up cloud seeding to overcome water scarcity and in the interest of farmers. The previous cloud seeding operation was 35 per cent successful. Whatever the loss or gain, our only hope is that our people will benefit from this project. We are not worried about the financial burden on the government. Our priority is to protect the welfare of the state," he clarified.

Administrative approval has been granted for this project with a total estimated cost of Rs. 28.52 crore, which strictly excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST). The 'Karnataka Irrigation Corporation Limited' (KNNL) of the Water Resources Department and the 'Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre' (KSNDMC) of the Revenue Department have jointly implemented the cloud seeding.