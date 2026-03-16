ETV Bharat / state

In Frames: Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Kashmir, Featuring 1.8 Million Flowers, Opened Early For Visitors

More than 70 varieties of tulips are on display as the floriculture department has increased the density of bulbs to give a richer look to the garden, where over 1.8 million bulbs have been planted. The response was encouraging on the opening day, as a large number of tourists and locals were seen waiting outside the garden before its formal opening. Cultural events have also been lined up to add to the attraction.

Added to the tourist spots of Kashmir in 2008, the garden is usually opened for visitors in the last week of March. However, as Kashmir witnessed the hottest February in decades, the tulips started to bloom early.

Srinagar: Asia's largest tulip garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir was thrown open for visitors by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday. The garden was opened almost 10 days ahead of schedule, as the Valley experienced warmer days that led to early blooming of the flowers.

CM Abdullah was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and National Conference MLAs to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden on Cheshma Shahi Road here.

Tulips bloom at Kashmir's iconic Tulip Garden. (PTI)

“This will be a new start for those associated with the tourism industry. They had to go through a very tough phase. However, the situation keeps changing, and we hope that it improves to enable people from outside to come and enjoy the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses for a sefie during a visit to the Tulip Garden, in Srinagar, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI)

The tulip garden was among 44 destinations closed for tourists last year following the Pahalgam terror attack in April that killed 26 people. It reopened this year after a security audit.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit to the Tulip Garden, in Srinagar, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI)

Abdullah said various stakeholders are working on making floriculture a commercial venture whereby flowers grown here are exported to other parts of the country. “Most things are in place. A reliable cold chain is the issue right now. Once we get that, be it through rail or air, this sector can bloom," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a visit to the Tulip Garden, in Srinagar, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI)

Abdullah also said that efforts are underway to develop tulip bulbs locally to save the expenditure on importing them from the Netherlands. "This will save foreign exchange as well," he said.

Tulips bloom at Kashmir's iconic Tulip Garden. (PTI)

On security at tourist places, Abdullah said those responsible for security would definitely make their presence felt at all the tourist destinations.