'Wish They Had Travelled By Train', Says Son Of Man Burnt Alive In Yamuna Expressway Bus Inferno
Sarvodaya Bhardwaj said his father wanted to travel in train with his wife but he booked the bus tickets for them, report Dhananjay Sharma/Shahzad Abid.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi/ Noida: Sarvodaya Bhardwaj wishes the clock to turn back as it would let him make his parents travel in a train than the bus which caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway killing nine souls including his father. Devendra, Sarvodaya's father wished to travel in a train to attend the last rites of his mother with his wife. But Sarvodaya insisted they undertake the journey in the bus to ensure they travelled safely.
Standing distraught outside the mortuary at Sector 94 of Noida, Sarvodaya said his mother Rekha was critically injured in the mishap but his father bid farewell to the world in the horrible mishap. Rekha is admitted to the Arogya Hospital in Sector 84 where her condition is stated to be critical.
For Sarvodaya, the last 24 hours have been traumatizing. He lost his grandmother on Wednesday and Devendra and his wife were on their way to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh for her last rites. Sources said as flames erupted in the bus on the expressway and a panic ensued, Rekha jumped off the vehicle. But Devendra was burned alive.
As Sarvodaya arrived at the mortuary on Thursday afternoon to identify his father's body, everyone's eyes welled up with tears at the sight. Sarvodaya said his parents had wanted to travel to the village by train. However, to avoid inconvenience of travel in a general compartment and ensure a comfortable journey, he had booked a sleeper bus ticket from Delhi's Kashmere Gate with Raj Kalpana Travels.
Sarvodaya went to Kashmere Gate and saw off his parents. He said at around 10:30 pm, he spoke with his parents on a video call. "Everything seemed normal then. But on Thursday morning, when I called to check on them, my father's mobile phone was switched off. Fearing the worst, I contacted the bus driver and the travel company and received the news of the bus catching fire on the expressway and the loss of my father," he said.
दिनांक 23/24.09.2026 की रात्री को थाना जेवर क्षेत्रांतर्गत यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर एक बस कश्मीरी गेट, नई दिल्ली से महोबा की ओर जा रही थी, तभी 33 कि0मी0 माइलस्टोन के पास उक्त बस में अचानक से आग लग गयी। सूचना प्राप्त होने पर तत्काल पुलिस उच्चाधिकारीगण मय स्थानीय पुलिस बल, रेस्क्यू… pic.twitter.com/8ImfJQAG57— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 24, 2026
Sarvodaya, with a choked voice, alleged serious negligence behind the horrific tragedy. He said that an entire bus bursting into flames and the loss of nine innocent lives within just a few hours of the vehicle leaving Delhi is no ordinary incident. "The fact that the bus, despite dozens of fines pending on it, was allowed to ply on the road reflects the failure of the Transport department and the administration," he said.
Sarvodaya alleged that the travel company's attitude after the accident was extremely inhumane. "We were not given timely, accurate information, or any assistance. I was forced to wander while grieving the loss of my father," he said.
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