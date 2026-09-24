ETV Bharat / state

'Wish They Had Travelled By Train', Says Son Of Man Burnt Alive In Yamuna Expressway Bus Inferno

New Delhi/ Noida: Sarvodaya Bhardwaj wishes the clock to turn back as it would let him make his parents travel in a train than the bus which caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway killing nine souls including his father. Devendra, Sarvodaya's father wished to travel in a train to attend the last rites of his mother with his wife. But Sarvodaya insisted they undertake the journey in the bus to ensure they travelled safely.

Standing distraught outside the mortuary at Sector 94 of Noida, Sarvodaya said his mother Rekha was critically injured in the mishap but his father bid farewell to the world in the horrible mishap. Rekha is admitted to the Arogya Hospital in Sector 84 where her condition is stated to be critical.

For Sarvodaya, the last 24 hours have been traumatizing. He lost his grandmother on Wednesday and Devendra and his wife were on their way to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh for her last rites. Sources said as flames erupted in the bus on the expressway and a panic ensued, Rekha jumped off the vehicle. But Devendra was burned alive.

As Sarvodaya arrived at the mortuary on Thursday afternoon to identify his father's body, everyone's eyes welled up with tears at the sight. Sarvodaya said his parents had wanted to travel to the village by train. However, to avoid inconvenience of travel in a general compartment and ensure a comfortable journey, he had booked a sleeper bus ticket from Delhi's Kashmere Gate with Raj Kalpana Travels.