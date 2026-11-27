ETV Bharat / state

Winter Vacations Announced In Kashmir; Schools Upto Class 8th To Close From November 30

Winter break announced in Kashmir. ( ANI )

Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The school education department on Friday announced the winter vacations, with the classes upto 8th class to close from November 30. The vacations from class 9 to 12 will begin from December 14.

The vacations from primary to class 8 will continue till February 28, and those from 9 to 12 will be observed till February 22. An order was issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK). The vacation will continue in both government and recognised private schools. Authorities, however, ordered that the teaching staff must remain available for any academic activities during the vacation period. Further instructions have been issued to the staff that they should report at the respective schools four days prior to the reopening after the winter break to ensure necessary arrangements are in place to resume academic activities.