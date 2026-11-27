Winter Vacations Announced In Kashmir; Schools Upto Class 8th To Close From November 30
Authorities announced the winter vacations in Kashmir in view of adverse weather conditions.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: The school education department on Friday announced the winter vacations, with the classes upto 8th class to close from November 30. The vacations from class 9 to 12 will begin from December 14.
The vacations from primary to class 8 will continue till February 28, and those from 9 to 12 will be observed till February 22.
An order was issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK). The vacation will continue in both government and recognised private schools.
Authorities, however, ordered that the teaching staff must remain available for any academic activities during the vacation period. Further instructions have been issued to the staff that they should report at the respective schools four days prior to the reopening after the winter break to ensure necessary arrangements are in place to resume academic activities.
DSEK has urged all heads of schools and teaching staff to strictly adhere to the winter schedule, warning that stringent action would be taken against any of the teachers or school heads who fail to comply with the order. The notification about winter vacations has brought relief to both children and parents.
Few days ago, Education Minister Shamima Firdous had stated that the government is reviewing the situation for winter vacations.
The vacation order has been issued as Kashmir has been experiencing intense cold weather conditions over the past few weeks. Last night was recorded as the coldest of the season. In Srinagar, the minimum nighttime temperature was recorded at -2°C, while in higher-altitude areas, it dropped even further, touching below -4°C. Students had been facing difficulties due to the biting cold during the morning hours.
Meanwhile, while addressing complaints regarding school fees and additional charges, Minister Firdous has reiterated that the government has issued clear directives prohibiting private schools from collecting extra fees or compelling parents to purchase additional books. She warned that charging parents for miscellaneous expenses, supplementary fees, extra books, or other activities will not be permitted, adding that action will be taken against school staff who fail to comply with these directives.
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