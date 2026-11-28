ETV Bharat / state

'Airfares Rose From Rs 7000 To Rs 16000': Holiday Plans Take A Hit, Many Odisha Travellers Cancel Bookings

Bhubaneswar: December brings the winter holidays, and it is that time of year when many travel buffs clear off their bucket lists, enjoying trips with family and friends. However, a sharp, unreasonable hike in airfares ahead of the winter holidays and the New Year has affected the holiday plans for families from Odisha, with most of them now reconsidering or rescheduling trips.

Allegedly, the high airfare escalation on routes connecting Odisha, particularly Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune has become very painful to thousands of students, families and professionals from Odisha.

With airfares rising steeply, many are also looking for alternative modes of transport.

Biswabhushan Mishra, a frequent flyer from Bhubaneswar, echoed the resentment. "Whether it is for the winter holidays or the New Year, soaring airfares have become a major hurdle for passengers planning trips to various destinations. The daily rise in ticket prices has added to the concerns of travellers," he said.

"For routes where air tickets cost between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 just three months ago, passengers are now forced to shell out anywhere from Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000. Such an unreasonable hike in prices is disrupting travel plans," Mishra said.

He added that families who usually planned their trips for summer and winter holidays are now forced to alter their plans. "Train tickets sell out shortly after booking opens. Consequently, many passengers are forced to rely on air travel, but the high fares have become a burden for them," he said.

"Even though the role of private companies in the aviation sector has expanded, it is essential for the government to retain control over fare determination,” another traveller opined.

A maximum limit for airfares, he added, based on the distance travelled, should be capped to protect passengers from having to pay exorbitant prices. "Keeping the needs of middle-class families in mind, if ticket prices were kept within the range of 6,000 to 8,000 rupees, it would become easier for the common man to travel by air," he added.

The skyrocketing airfares have also affected travel business owners, with many clients cancelling their bookings. "Nowadays, most people travel to various destinations for their holidays, and many prefer to travel by air. However, due to high airfares, a large number of bookings are being cancelled," said a travel agent.