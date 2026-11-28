'Airfares Rose From Rs 7000 To Rs 16000': Holiday Plans Take A Hit, Many Odisha Travellers Cancel Bookings
High airfares have disrupted travel budgets as families complained they are forced to shell out significantly more money this holiday season, reports Bikash Das.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: December brings the winter holidays, and it is that time of year when many travel buffs clear off their bucket lists, enjoying trips with family and friends. However, a sharp, unreasonable hike in airfares ahead of the winter holidays and the New Year has affected the holiday plans for families from Odisha, with most of them now reconsidering or rescheduling trips.
Allegedly, the high airfare escalation on routes connecting Odisha, particularly Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune has become very painful to thousands of students, families and professionals from Odisha.
With airfares rising steeply, many are also looking for alternative modes of transport.
Biswabhushan Mishra, a frequent flyer from Bhubaneswar, echoed the resentment. "Whether it is for the winter holidays or the New Year, soaring airfares have become a major hurdle for passengers planning trips to various destinations. The daily rise in ticket prices has added to the concerns of travellers," he said.
"For routes where air tickets cost between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 just three months ago, passengers are now forced to shell out anywhere from Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000. Such an unreasonable hike in prices is disrupting travel plans," Mishra said.
He added that families who usually planned their trips for summer and winter holidays are now forced to alter their plans. "Train tickets sell out shortly after booking opens. Consequently, many passengers are forced to rely on air travel, but the high fares have become a burden for them," he said.
"Even though the role of private companies in the aviation sector has expanded, it is essential for the government to retain control over fare determination,” another traveller opined.
A maximum limit for airfares, he added, based on the distance travelled, should be capped to protect passengers from having to pay exorbitant prices. "Keeping the needs of middle-class families in mind, if ticket prices were kept within the range of 6,000 to 8,000 rupees, it would become easier for the common man to travel by air," he added.
The skyrocketing airfares have also affected travel business owners, with many clients cancelling their bookings. "Nowadays, most people travel to various destinations for their holidays, and many prefer to travel by air. However, due to high airfares, a large number of bookings are being cancelled," said a travel agent.
"With passengers expressing their unwillingness to opt for air travel, the total number of people participating in these tours is declining," he said.
What do the numbers say?
Inflation in air passenger services surged to 35.52 per cent on an annual basis in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, making it the highest among the seven service sectors, according to the Provisional Service Producer Price Indices (SPPIs) data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
The rise in airfares in the past few months resonates with this data. The average fare for a return trip from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was Rs 14,032 in February, but by October, it had risen to Rs 19,294, an increase of approximately 37.5 percent. In some cases, the airfare for the return journey, which was Rs 17,622 in July, rose to Rs 24,236 in October.
Rising airfares also hit during Diwali; with data suggesting that fares for non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Jharsuguda surged from Rs 4200 to Rs 16,200, nearly 286 percent, ahead of the festival.
Expressing serious concerns over the airfare hikes for Odisha-bound flights, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Thursday urged urgent intervention of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to operate more flights from major cities and protect passengers from excessive fares during peak travel periods, particularly ahead of the winter vacation and New Year.
I have written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu urging immediate action against steep airfare hikes on routes connecting Odisha with major cities. To protect Odia students, families, and professionals ahead of the winter holidays and New Year 2027, I have sought strict fare monitoring, additional flights, and passenger safeguards.— ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) November 26, 2026
In a letter to the minister, Patra highlighted the recurring fare surges on routes connecting Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda with New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other major cities, and urged to deploy more flights and ensure that the prices stay moderate.
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