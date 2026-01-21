Winter Forest Fires Raise Alarm In Uttarakhand, Pollution Levels Surge
With snowfall vanishing and forests going dry, Uttarakhand’s fire season has begun early, worsening air pollution and threatening glaciers besides affecting biodiversity and public health.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Forest fires, usually thought of as a seasonal problem limited to the summer months, have now started in Uttarakhand even at peak winter season, raising serious concerns about climate change, air pollution and environmental degradation. Experts warn that the early onset of forest fires sparks a dangerous signal for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Instances of devastating fires in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Canada have shown that forest fires are no longer confined to burning trees. Their impact extends to human health, air and water quality, soil fertility and long-term climate stability. Uttarakhand is now witnessing similar warning signs.
Earlier, forest fires in Uttarakhand used to occur between March and June. However, this year, incidents have been reported as early as January. According to Professor Saraswati Prakash (SP) Sati, a geologist at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University, Bharsar, the primary reason why incidence of fire is being reported more from now on is the lack of rainfall and snowfall.
“The mountains are unusually dry. There has been negligible snowfall in the Garhwal region which has left large amounts of dry leaves, grass and bushes in the forests. This makes the biomass highly flammable,” Prof. Sati explained.
With little moisture in the soil and vegetation, even small sparks can trigger large-scale fires. The prolonged dry spell has also led to higher winter temperatures, further increasing fire risks.
The situation has become more alarming with reports of forest fires spreading up to the Nanda Devi Reserve Park. This indicates that pollution is now affecting even high-altitude Himalayan ecosystems.
Major cities like Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haldwani are experiencing extremely poor air quality with Dehradun recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 300 and above, levels considered dangerous for public health. The reason why more and more children and senior citizens are complaining of respiratory or heart conditions.
A recent study by the Uttarakhand Environment Protection Board (PCB) brought to the fore that forest fires contribute 15-20 percent of the state’s environmental pollution.
“Smoke and fine particles from forest fires directly degrade air quality. While construction, vehicles and industrial activities also pollute the air, the role of forest fires also gained significance in polluting the atmosphere,” said Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary, PCB.
Forest fires release toxic gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane and PM2.5 particles which lead to respiratory diseases and also accelerate global warming.
According to the India State Forest Report, over 36 percent of Uttarakhand’s forest area is vulnerable to frequent fires while around 7.85 percent is classified as highly sensitive. This points to the fact that the state faces fire threats every year. If fires are already breaking out before the traditional fire season, the coming months could be worse.
Forest fires cause irreversible damage to biodiversity by destroying habitats and wildlife. Toxic gases and black carbon particles travel long distances and settle on glaciers, speeding up their melting. “Black carbon is extremely harmful. It absorbs sunlight and heats the atmosphere, accelerating global warming. Faster glacier melting increases the risk of water shortages, floods, and natural disasters in the Himalayan region,” Prof. Sati said.
Forest fires in Uttarakhand are no longer just an environmental issue but a direct threat to public health, climate stability and natural resources. Experts say there is a greater need for coordinated efforts between government departments and local communities, so that fires can be prevented and forests protected.
Without timely intervention, pollution levels and environmental imbalance could worsen significantly in the coming years.
Climate experts, a few days ago, had also expressed concern over the changing weather pattern this winter in Uttarakhand. Due to lack of rain or snow, both of which usually mark the onset of the season, January has also remained snowless in any of the districts, though half the month has already passed. Met department officials had said this is the most worrying winter weather pattern the state has faced in the last four years.
In December 2016, rainfall was 82 percent below normal while in 2018, it was 92 percent below normal. Similarly December 2021 recorded 14 percent less rainfall, while December 2022 saw a 99 percent shortfall. In 2023, rainfall was 75 percent below normal. Contrastingly, December 2024 recorded 89 percent more rainfall than normal. However, December 2025 reversed the entire trend and ran completely dry pointing to the fact that the continuity of winter rainfall is gradually moving towards a reducing pattern.
