ETV Bharat / state

Winter Forest Fires Raise Alarm In Uttarakhand, Pollution Levels Surge

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Forest fires, usually thought of as a seasonal problem limited to the summer months, have now started in Uttarakhand even at peak winter season, raising serious concerns about climate change, air pollution and environmental degradation. Experts warn that the early onset of forest fires sparks a dangerous signal for the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Instances of devastating fires in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Canada have shown that forest fires are no longer confined to burning trees. Their impact extends to human health, air and water quality, soil fertility and long-term climate stability. Uttarakhand is now witnessing similar warning signs.

Winter Forest Fires Raise Alarm In Uttarakhand, Pollution Levels Surge (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, forest fires in Uttarakhand used to occur between March and June. However, this year, incidents have been reported as early as January. According to Professor Saraswati Prakash (SP) Sati, a geologist at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University, Bharsar, the primary reason why incidence of fire is being reported more from now on is the lack of rainfall and snowfall.

“The mountains are unusually dry. There has been negligible snowfall in the Garhwal region which has left large amounts of dry leaves, grass and bushes in the forests. This makes the biomass highly flammable,” Prof. Sati explained.

With little moisture in the soil and vegetation, even small sparks can trigger large-scale fires. The prolonged dry spell has also led to higher winter temperatures, further increasing fire risks.

Winter Forest Fires Raise Alarm In Uttarakhand, Pollution Levels Surge (ETV Bharat)

The situation has become more alarming with reports of forest fires spreading up to the Nanda Devi Reserve Park. This indicates that pollution is now affecting even high-altitude Himalayan ecosystems.