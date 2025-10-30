ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Struggles With Toxic Air As Winter Chill Sets In Across North India

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to a slight winter chill and fog on Thursday (October 30) morning, further worsening the quality of the air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 at 9 am, placing it in the severe category.

The data for NCR at 9 am was: Faridabad recorded an AQI of 258, Ghaziabad 299, Greater Noida 288, Gurugram 304 and Noida 292. Most parts of Delhi are currently seeing AQI levels between 300 and 400. At 9 am, CPCB stations at Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar recorded AQIs of 409 and 415, both labelled ‘severe’.

Delhi recorded an average AQI of 400 (PTI)

Experts indicate that low wind speed, fog, and a temperature drop are trapping pollution, increasing smog levels. The humidity of 79 per cent adds to this haze.

This morning, people in Delhi-NCR complained of difficulty breathing. The pollution is affecting the elderly, children and people suffering from serious respiratory diseases the most. Several areas in Delhi have been continuously in the red zone since Diwali. Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across various areas to manage rising pollution levels.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed (PTI)

Visibility In Delhi

Worsening air quality reduced visibility in the city as fog and calm winds trapped pollutants near ground level. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi reported that the city's ventilation index (a measure of how effectively atmospheric conditions can carry and disperse pollutants) remained below the preferred level of 6,000 m³/s.

Weak winds below 10 kmph and thick fog blocked pollutant dispersion, causing a hazy sky. At 7.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility of 1,000 metres at Palam and 800 metres at Safdarjung, both with calm wind conditions.

Areas such as Kartavya Path, Anand Vihar, Burari and Akshardham were shrouded in fog during the early morning hours.

GRAP And Its Impact

Since Diwali, many parts of Delhi-NCR have reported ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality even as GRAP Stage 2 remains active.

On the other hand, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday (October 29) announced that parking fees across the capital will be doubled under GRAP Stage-II to discourage the use of private vehicles. The revised charges apply to both off-road and indoor parking lots managed by the NDMC.

Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission norms from November 1. As per the notification, non-BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026.

Cloud Seeding Effect In Delhi

Delhi conducted two back-to-back cloud-seeding trials as part of its pollution-control measures. The Environment Minister said Delhi is embracing science-first methods to cut pollution, aiming to assess rainfall generation in relation to city humidity. Each trial guides decisions for winter and year-round.

The recent cloud seeding pilot at Mayur Vihar and Burari reduced PM10 by up to 41.9 per cent and significantly improved AQI at these sites, according to an official statement.