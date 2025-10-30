Delhi Struggles With Toxic Air As Winter Chill Sets In Across North India
Even as winter brings chill and fog to North India, Delhi continues to face a crisis, with toxic air persisting despite cooler weather.
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to a slight winter chill and fog on Thursday (October 30) morning, further worsening the quality of the air.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 at 9 am, placing it in the severe category.
The data for NCR at 9 am was: Faridabad recorded an AQI of 258, Ghaziabad 299, Greater Noida 288, Gurugram 304 and Noida 292. Most parts of Delhi are currently seeing AQI levels between 300 and 400. At 9 am, CPCB stations at Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar recorded AQIs of 409 and 415, both labelled ‘severe’.
Experts indicate that low wind speed, fog, and a temperature drop are trapping pollution, increasing smog levels. The humidity of 79 per cent adds to this haze.
This morning, people in Delhi-NCR complained of difficulty breathing. The pollution is affecting the elderly, children and people suffering from serious respiratory diseases the most. Several areas in Delhi have been continuously in the red zone since Diwali. Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across various areas to manage rising pollution levels.
Visibility In Delhi
Worsening air quality reduced visibility in the city as fog and calm winds trapped pollutants near ground level. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi reported that the city's ventilation index (a measure of how effectively atmospheric conditions can carry and disperse pollutants) remained below the preferred level of 6,000 m³/s.
Weak winds below 10 kmph and thick fog blocked pollutant dispersion, causing a hazy sky. At 7.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility of 1,000 metres at Palam and 800 metres at Safdarjung, both with calm wind conditions.
Areas such as Kartavya Path, Anand Vihar, Burari and Akshardham were shrouded in fog during the early morning hours.
GRAP And Its Impact
Since Diwali, many parts of Delhi-NCR have reported ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality even as GRAP Stage 2 remains active.
On the other hand, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday (October 29) announced that parking fees across the capital will be doubled under GRAP Stage-II to discourage the use of private vehicles. The revised charges apply to both off-road and indoor parking lots managed by the NDMC.
Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission norms from November 1. As per the notification, non-BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026.
Cloud Seeding Effect In Delhi
Delhi conducted two back-to-back cloud-seeding trials as part of its pollution-control measures. The Environment Minister said Delhi is embracing science-first methods to cut pollution, aiming to assess rainfall generation in relation to city humidity. Each trial guides decisions for winter and year-round.
The recent cloud seeding pilot at Mayur Vihar and Burari reduced PM10 by up to 41.9 per cent and significantly improved AQI at these sites, according to an official statement.
These positive results are part of a larger plan to combat pollution, which includes strict rules, road cleaning with machinery, vehicle emissions testing, and improved waste management.
Check Area-Wise AQI In Delhi
|Alipur
|366.00
|Anand Vihar
|409.00
|Ashok Vihar
|385.00
|Aya Nagar
|322.00
|Bawana
|382.00
|Burari Crossing
|366.00
|CRRI Mathura Road
|332.00
|Chandni Chowk
|Insufficient data available in last 24 hours.
|DTU
|259.00
|Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range
|350.00
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|367.00
|IGI Airport (T3)
|316.00
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|363.00
|ITO
|365.00
|Jahangirpuri
|385.00
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|356.00
|Lodhi Road, Delhi - IITM
|276.00
|Lodhi Road, Delhi - IMD
|325.00
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|325.00
|Mandir Marg
|348.00
|Mundka
|362.00
|NSIT Dwarka
|Insufficient data available in last 24 hours.
|Najafgarh
|336.00
|Narela
|365.00
|Nehru Nagar
|368.00
|North Campus
|353.00
|Okhla Phase-2
|353.00
|Patparganj
|382.00
|Punjabi Bagh
|367.00
|Pusa
|350.00
|Pusa
|342.00
|R K Puram
|370.00
|Rohini
|385.00
|Shadipur
|283.00
|Sirifort
|377.00
|Sonia Vihar
|373.00
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|263.00
|Vivek Vihar
|415.00
|Wazirpur
|394.00
Source: CPCB
Weather In Delhi-NCR And North India
With October drawing to a close, a refreshing breeze has begun to seep across northern India, signaling the arrival of winter. Mornings are getting colder, and even evenings are feeling much cooler. Winter, which has been absent for some months, is returning to the northern plains, from Delhi to Uttarakhand, and from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar.
Delhi is not only facing dropping temperatures but also grappling with hazardous air pollution, making the seasonal shift particularly severe for the city.
Temperatures in Delhi and NCR have cooled in recent days. IMD stated the maximum on Wednesday was 29°C, about 4.6°C below average, with a reported minimum of 18.2°C. Temperatures are expected to be around 30°C (max) and 18°C (min).
As per the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on October 30, the maximum temperature in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas is likely to range between 27°C and 29°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17°C and 21°C.
Dense morning fog and lingering haze are expected. Since early morning, Delhi has been coated in smog, with pollution dominating the skyline.
Uttar Pradesh: Rain, Winds And Early Chill
Nearby in Uttar Pradesh, there is a different lack of transition, cooler winds and some light rain. The IMD has forecast rain between October 30 and 31 in cities like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mau, and Jaunpur, triggered by a Western Disturbance and leftover monsoon moisture. While this may briefly raise humidity levels, officials say it will help clean the air and lower nighttime temperatures across eastern and central UP.
After November 1, the weather is expected to stabilise with sunny afternoons but cool mornings, marking the gradual onset of winter.
Uttarakhand: Snow And Drop In Temperature
Winter is making a strong showing in the hills of Uttarakhand. Parts of Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Badrinath have already seen light snowfall. Dehradun and Haridwar are seeing much colder mornings and nights. It is clear these regions are in their peak winter phase as the gap between warm days and cold nights widens.
Bihar: Mild Rain, Gradual Cooling
In Bihar, residents are also experiencing a gentle shift. Occasional light rain and thunder are expected in some districts, but temperatures remain close to normal. The mornings have turned slightly misty, and the evening air now carries a faint chill. This indicates the early stages of the winter transition.
Health And Lifestyle Impact
For people across northern India, this shift means routine adjustments, heavier blankets, warmer clothes and shorter outdoor hours. Doctors have advised people with respiratory illnesses to limit early-morning exposure, especially in Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels are at their peak.
Cold mornings may also aggravate joint pain and asthma, while the combination of smog and fog, often called ‘smog fog’, can cause throat irritation and eye discomfort.
Meteorologists expect the chill to intensify from the first week of November, especially once western disturbances move eastward and skies clear. Delhi may also be experiencing dense fog from October 31 to November 3 and visibility will be even more challenging in the early hours.
While this drop in temperature signals that winter is upon us, experts emphasise that pollution control measures for construction dust and vehicle emissions must be strengthened to ensure a safe transition into winter.
Winter is arriving early, but for Delhi and much of North India, toxic air pollution overshadows the refreshment of cooler weather, demanding urgent attention.
