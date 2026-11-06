Winter Air Pollution Is Caused By More Than Stubble Burning, Says PGI Chandigarh Expert
Focusing only on stubble burning would not be sufficient to control pollution and that efforts must address all major sources simultaneously.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Chandigarh: Air pollution becomes a serious concern across northern India with the onset of winter. A thick layer of smog and smoke often hangs over cities during the morning and evening hours.
While stubble burning is commonly blamed for deteriorating air quality, it is only one of several contributing factors. Vehicle emissions, road dust, industrial pollution and emissions from thermal power plants also play a role in making the air hazardous.
To understand the reasons behind the seasonal rise in air pollution, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Ravinder Khaiwal, Professor in the Department of Public Health and Environment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Dr Khaiwal explained that winter weather conditions restrict the dispersal of pollutants in the atmosphere, causing them to accumulate closer to the ground. As a result, people breathe air with higher concentrations of pollutants.
He said that focusing only on stubble burning would not be sufficient to control pollution and that efforts must address all major sources simultaneously.
Dr Khaiwal said air pollution starts increasing across the Indo-Gangetic plains after the monsoon withdraws. The impact is particularly visible in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several parts of West Bengal.
This is why the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several cities begins deteriorating as temperatures fall.
Talking about the meteorological reasons behind the increase in winter pollution, he said the lowering of the atmospheric boundary layer is a primary reason.
With temperatures dropping, this layer of the atmosphere becomes lower and reduces the space available for pollutants to disperse so much so that even if emissions from pollution sources is unchanged, pollutant concentrations near the ground can increase.
He added that higher moisture levels during winter can also facilitate chemical reactions between different pollutants, resulting in the formation of fine particles. This contributes to the development of smog and smoke layers, allowing pollution to persist for longer periods.
While stubble burning is often the first issue raised whenever air pollution is discussed, Dr Khaiwal cautioned against treating it as the sole cause.
He said vehicle emissions, microscopic particles generated by tyre wear and dust accumulated on roads that gets resuspended in the air also contribute significantly to pollution.
Industrial units, thermal power plants and open waste burning are other important sources of pollutants. In urban areas, the growing number of vehicles and dust generated by construction activities further affect air quality.
This explains why pollution does not disappear completely even when incidents of stubble burning decline.
Dr Khaiwal said the health impact of air pollution extends beyond eye irritation, coughing and respiratory problems. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can affect several organs and has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Air pollution is also linked to health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
Children are vulnerable to its effects. Indoor air pollution can adversely affect their cognitive development and IQ. Therefore, maintaining air quality inside homes and other enclosed spaces is as important as addressing outdoor pollution.
He referred to the findings from his study and said that stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have declined this year compared with both last year and the long-term average.
According to the figures he shared, stubble burning incidents have decreased by 92% in Punjab and 93% in Haryana compared with their respective long-term averages. Compared with last year's figures, Punjab recorded a 12% decline, while Haryana registered a 30% reduction.
He said the efforts undertaken by both states to reduce stubble burning are showing results. However, pollution does not respect geographical boundaries.
Dr Khaiwal also pointed out that the Pakistan-Punjab region recorded nearly three times as many stubble burning incidents as Indian Punjab during the previous week. He stressed the need for coordinated regional efforts to tackle air pollution.
Dr Khaiwal said the smog and smoke layers seen during winter are not the result of pollution generated over just a few days. Instead, they show the cumulative impact of emissions released into the atmosphere throughout the year.
Therefore, pollution control measures must also continue throughout the year. Restricting stubble burning alone will not resolve the problem. Controlling road dust, vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and waste burning is equally important.
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