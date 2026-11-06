ETV Bharat / state

Winter Air Pollution Is Caused By More Than Stubble Burning, Says PGI Chandigarh Expert

A thick layer of smog hung over the national capital on Friday as the air quality deteriorated sharply and edged closer to the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 391 ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Air pollution becomes a serious concern across northern India with the onset of winter. A thick layer of smog and smoke often hangs over cities during the morning and evening hours.

While stubble burning is commonly blamed for deteriorating air quality, it is only one of several contributing factors. Vehicle emissions, road dust, industrial pollution and emissions from thermal power plants also play a role in making the air hazardous.

To understand the reasons behind the seasonal rise in air pollution, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Ravinder Khaiwal, Professor in the Department of Public Health and Environment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Dr Khaiwal explained that winter weather conditions restrict the dispersal of pollutants in the atmosphere, causing them to accumulate closer to the ground. As a result, people breathe air with higher concentrations of pollutants.

He said that focusing only on stubble burning would not be sufficient to control pollution and that efforts must address all major sources simultaneously.

Dr Khaiwal said air pollution starts increasing across the Indo-Gangetic plains after the monsoon withdraws. The impact is particularly visible in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several parts of West Bengal.

This is why the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several cities begins deteriorating as temperatures fall.

Talking about the meteorological reasons behind the increase in winter pollution, he said the lowering of the atmospheric boundary layer is a primary reason.

With temperatures dropping, this layer of the atmosphere becomes lower and reduces the space available for pollutants to disperse so much so that even if emissions from pollution sources is unchanged, pollutant concentrations near the ground can increase.

He added that higher moisture levels during winter can also facilitate chemical reactions between different pollutants, resulting in the formation of fine particles. This contributes to the development of smog and smoke layers, allowing pollution to persist for longer periods.

While stubble burning is often the first issue raised whenever air pollution is discussed, Dr Khaiwal cautioned against treating it as the sole cause.

He said vehicle emissions, microscopic particles generated by tyre wear and dust accumulated on roads that gets resuspended in the air also contribute significantly to pollution.