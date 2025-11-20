ETV Bharat / state

Winning Candidates From Across Parties Polled 60,000-1.5 Lakh Votes In Bihar: EC

Various political leaders had pointed to a "coincidence" that several top victorious BJP leaders polled votes in and around the 1.22 lakh range.

New Delhi: Winning candidates from across parties polled votes ranging from 60,000 to 1.5 lakh in the just-held Bihar elections, EC officials said on Wednesday amid allegations that various top BJP leaders got nearly 1.22 lakh votes.

Various political leaders and people had taken to social media pointing to a "coincidence" that several top victorious BJP leaders polled votes in and around the 1.22 lakh range.

There were suggestions that the Election Commission (EC) ensured that the BJP candidates secured almost similar votes, which largely hovered around the 1.22 lakh range. Citing data, the EC officials said winning candidates have secured votes "across the entire spectrum".

According to the data, four candidates, one from the BJP and three from the JD(U), got votes in the 60,000-69,999 range. Besides, 65 winning candidates polled votes in the 90,000-99,999 range.

The strength of the Bihar legislative assembly is 243. A total of 63 winning candidates got votes in the 1,00,000-1,09,999 range. According to the data, a BJP candidate polled votes in the 1,40,000-1,49,999 range.

