ETV Bharat / state

Winners Of Niti Xtreme Ultra Run Felicitated At Chamoli's Malari Village

Chamoli: Winners of various events held as part of the Niti Extreme Ultra Run organised from May 31 to June 1 in the Malari village of picturesque Niti Valley in Uttarakhand's Chamoli were felicitated on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually delivered his address to the participants.

The unique event, hosted by the tourism department in collaboration with the Indian Army and the ITBP, saw participation of over 1,200 individuals hailing from 27 states. It aims to promote tourism activities in border regions, accord national recognition to local culture, and foster fitness awareness among the youth. Participants covered distances of 5, 10, 21, 42, and 75 kilometres in various categories.

Dhami said the state government's priority is to strengthen the livelihoods of residents while simultaneously promoting tourism activities in border regions. In line with this objective, tourism based on community participation will be encouraged in the villages of Niti, Malari, Kosha, Farkiya, Bampa, Gurguti, Kailashpur, and Mahargaon in Chamoli.