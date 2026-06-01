Winners Of Niti Xtreme Ultra Run Felicitated At Chamoli's Malari Village
Hosted by the tourism department in collaboration with the Army and ITBP, the unique event saw participation from over 1,200 individuals hailing from 27 states.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Chamoli: Winners of various events held as part of the Niti Extreme Ultra Run organised from May 31 to June 1 in the Malari village of picturesque Niti Valley in Uttarakhand's Chamoli were felicitated on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually delivered his address to the participants.
The unique event, hosted by the tourism department in collaboration with the Indian Army and the ITBP, saw participation of over 1,200 individuals hailing from 27 states. It aims to promote tourism activities in border regions, accord national recognition to local culture, and foster fitness awareness among the youth. Participants covered distances of 5, 10, 21, 42, and 75 kilometres in various categories.
Dhami said the state government's priority is to strengthen the livelihoods of residents while simultaneously promoting tourism activities in border regions. In line with this objective, tourism based on community participation will be encouraged in the villages of Niti, Malari, Kosha, Farkiya, Bampa, Gurguti, Kailashpur, and Mahargaon in Chamoli.
Under this initiative, infrastructure facilities for rural tourism will be developed alongside the construction of community-based homestays. "Signages and viewpoints would be developed at various villages and key tourist sites across the Niti Valley to enhance visitor convenience," Dhami said.
To develop border tourism in the Rimkhim and Barahoti regions, a Seema Darshan Kendra (border viewpoint centre) will be constructed. Dhami said infrastructure facilities would be developed at the Dupphudhar ground in Gamsali village to foster adventure tourism and facilitate the hosting of large-scale events in the region.
Dhami said the number of homestays in the Niti region has surged from 35 to over 450 — a testament to the growing potential for tourism in this area. "This ultra-run, organised at 11,000 feet, has emerged as a symbol of the indomitable courage, energy, and self-confidence of the youth," he added.
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