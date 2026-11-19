Winged Visitors Flock To Kashmir As Winter Sets In; Anti-Poaching Surveillance Stepped Up
Migratory birds have begun arriving at Kashmir wetlands as winter intensifies, prompting the Wildlife Department to step up anti-poaching surveillance and prepare for a census.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Migratory birds have started arriving at major wetlands across Kashmir, signalling the onset of the annual winter migration season. The Wildlife Department is also gearing up to conduct a census to assess their population and distribution.
The dramatic flock coincides with falling temperatures across Siberia, Central Asia, China, Eastern Europe and parts of Japan. Each winter, they undertake long cross-border journeys in search of food, water and favourable climatic conditions.
An official of the Wildlife Department told ETV Bharat that migratory birds had started settling at several wetlands, including Hokersar, Wular Lake, Shallabugh, Hygam and Mirgund. "The arrival was delayed this year due to various climatic factors. However, the migration was now progressing, and bird numbers were expected to increase over the next fortnight," he said.
According to the official, the department will soon conduct a census to assess the number of migratory birds arriving in different wetlands of Kashmir. The exercise will help identify the species visiting the Valley, estimate their population and monitor their distribution across different habitats.
The annual migration is an important seasonal event in Kashmir. Every year, thousands of birds travel thousands of kilometres from colder regions to spend the winter in the Valley's wetlands. They generally begin arriving in October and continue to reach the region in successive groups. Most stay until March before returning to their breeding grounds.
Kashmir's wetlands play a significant role in supporting the annual migration.
Another Wildlife Department official said these wetlands provide essential winter habitats for several species that travel long distances during their seasonal movement. "Commonly recorded species include mallards, northern pintails, Eurasian teals, Eurasian coots, greylag geese, pochards, gadwalls, wigeons, northern shovelers and tufted ducks. Brahminy ducks are also among the species associated with the region's winter bird population," he said.
The wetlands serve as feeding, resting and sheltering grounds during the birds’ stay.
Officials said migratory birds also use several smaller water bodies and interconnected wetlands across the Valley. Many move between different locations during the day and night in search of food and suitable resting places. "The movement between wetlands makes the conservation of the wider wetland network important. Protecting only a few major bird reserves may not be sufficient, as several species depend on multiple water bodies during their winter stay," he said.
The Wildlife Department has undertaken various management measures in wetland reserves to maintain suitable habitats for visiting birds. These include maintaining appropriate water levels, improving water channels and creating pools to facilitate feeding and movement. The measures are intended to ensure that birds have access to suitable feeding areas and resting spaces throughout the winter season.
Maintaining the ecological condition of wetlands was important for supporting both resident and migratory bird populations, officials said. However, poaching remains a concern, particularly in water bodies and habitats located outside adequately protected wetland areas.
The department deploys field staff and watchers in vulnerable locations to monitor bird habitats and prevent illegal hunting.
Officials have also highlighted the use of surveillance systems and dedicated anti-poaching teams in major wetlands. High-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at several locations to monitor suspicious activity and identify vulnerable areas.
A senior Forest Department official had earlier said surveillance cameras were helping authorities monitor sensitive locations and identify potential poaching hotspots. The department was also working to expand monitoring arrangements across major water bodies. The measures are aimed at reducing poaching and ensuring safer conditions for migratory birds during their winter stay.
According to the Asian Waterbird Census 2025, a total of 13,43,506 birds belonging to 67 species were recorded across 26 wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir during the February survey.
Eurasian teals accounted for the largest share, with 2,92,039 birds, representing 22.17 per cent of the total population. Mallards were the second most recorded species, with 2,26,023 birds, accounting for 17.16 per cent. Northern shovelers followed with 2,09,715 birds, representing 15.92 per cent.
The survey also recorded 1,66,971 northern pintails, 1,39,141 gadwalls, 93,417 Eurasian coots and 72,378 Eurasian wigeons. Together, these seven species accounted for more than 91 per cent of the total bird population recorded during the census.
Among the wetlands surveyed, Hokersar recorded the highest share of birds at 29.97 per cent. Shallabugh followed closely with 29.44 per cent. Other important locations included Wular Lake, Pampore backwaters, Manibugh and Kranchoo.
Hokersar, popularly known as the Queen Wetland of Kashmir, is spread across approximately 1,375 hectares, around 10 kilometres west of Srinagar.
The wetland has a long history of ecological and conservation importance. It was once used as a royal hunting ground during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh. It was declared a protected Rakh in 1945 and designated a Ramsar Site in 2005, recognising its international importance as a wetland.
According to the Asian Waterbird Census 2025, Hokersar hosted more than four lakh migratory birds in 2024. Eurasian teals dominated the reported count with 1,36,088 birds, accounting for 33.79 per cent of the total. Eurasian coots followed with 63,712 birds, while Eurasian wigeons numbered 58,800.
Other major species included mallards at 52,374, northern shovelers at 50,851, gadwalls at 18,437 and northern pintails at 16,666. The numbers highlight the wetland's role in supporting large concentrations of migratory waterbirds during the winter season.
Available census figures and Wildlife Department estimates indicate that Kashmir has continued to host substantial migratory bird populations over the past several years.
The Asian Waterbird Census recorded 7,67,898 birds in the Kashmir division in 2021. The Wildlife Department estimated the population at around 12 lakh in 2022 and approximately 12 to 13 lakh in 2023.
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