ETV Bharat / state

Winged Visitors Flock To Kashmir As Winter Sets In; Anti-Poaching Surveillance Stepped Up

Srinagar: Migratory birds have started arriving at major wetlands across Kashmir, signalling the onset of the annual winter migration season. The Wildlife Department is also gearing up to conduct a census to assess their population and distribution.

The dramatic flock coincides with falling temperatures across Siberia, Central Asia, China, Eastern Europe and parts of Japan. Each winter, they undertake long cross-border journeys in search of food, water and favourable climatic conditions.

Winged Visitors Flock To Kashmir As Winter Sets In; Anti-Poaching Surveillance Stepped Up (File/ETV Bharat)

An official of the Wildlife Department told ETV Bharat that migratory birds had started settling at several wetlands, including Hokersar, Wular Lake, Shallabugh, Hygam and Mirgund. "The arrival was delayed this year due to various climatic factors. However, the migration was now progressing, and bird numbers were expected to increase over the next fortnight," he said.

According to the official, the department will soon conduct a census to assess the number of migratory birds arriving in different wetlands of Kashmir. The exercise will help identify the species visiting the Valley, estimate their population and monitor their distribution across different habitats.

The annual migration is an important seasonal event in Kashmir. Every year, thousands of birds travel thousands of kilometres from colder regions to spend the winter in the Valley's wetlands. They generally begin arriving in October and continue to reach the region in successive groups. Most stay until March before returning to their breeding grounds.

Kashmir's wetlands play a significant role in supporting the annual migration.

Another Wildlife Department official said these wetlands provide essential winter habitats for several species that travel long distances during their seasonal movement. "Commonly recorded species include mallards, northern pintails, Eurasian teals, Eurasian coots, greylag geese, pochards, gadwalls, wigeons, northern shovelers and tufted ducks. Brahminy ducks are also among the species associated with the region's winter bird population," he said.

Winged Visitors Flock To Kashmir As Winter Sets In; Anti-Poaching Surveillance Stepped Up (ETV Bharat)

The wetlands serve as feeding, resting and sheltering grounds during the birds’ stay.

Officials said migratory birds also use several smaller water bodies and interconnected wetlands across the Valley. Many move between different locations during the day and night in search of food and suitable resting places. "The movement between wetlands makes the conservation of the wider wetland network important. Protecting only a few major bird reserves may not be sufficient, as several species depend on multiple water bodies during their winter stay," he said.

The Wildlife Department has undertaken various management measures in wetland reserves to maintain suitable habitats for visiting birds. These include maintaining appropriate water levels, improving water channels and creating pools to facilitate feeding and movement. The measures are intended to ensure that birds have access to suitable feeding areas and resting spaces throughout the winter season.

Maintaining the ecological condition of wetlands was important for supporting both resident and migratory bird populations, officials said. However, poaching remains a concern, particularly in water bodies and habitats located outside adequately protected wetland areas.

The department deploys field staff and watchers in vulnerable locations to monitor bird habitats and prevent illegal hunting.

Officials have also highlighted the use of surveillance systems and dedicated anti-poaching teams in major wetlands. High-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at several locations to monitor suspicious activity and identify vulnerable areas.