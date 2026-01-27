ETV Bharat / state

Windstorm Leaves Kashmir Families Roofless In Freezing Winter; Legislators, Victims Seek Urgent Relief

Revenue officials are currently conducting damage assessments, though preliminary reports indicate that the rooftops of hundreds of houses were blown away. In Pulwama district alone, revenue officials told ETV Bharat that 56 rooftops were damaged in a single village, with five houses losing their entire roofs. The official said the assessment exercise is being carried out following directions from the government.

On Thursday night, a powerful windstorm swept across the Kashmir Valley and Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds during the storm ranged from 80 to 155 kmph. Shopian and Pulwama districts recorded winds of 155 kmph, Srinagar 84 kmph, 80 kmph in Poonch, 76 kmph in Reasi, and 63 kmph in Jammu.

Kept awake by the windstorm during the night, families saw snow-covered floors, collapsed tin sheets and wooden beams scattered across courtyards when the first light fell on Friday morning.

Srinagar: When fierce winds ripped through the Kashmir Valley late Thursday night, they did not just tear off rooftops but stripped hundreds of families of safety and warmth amid the ongoing freezing winter.

For several families who had built new houses, the loss of roofs is risking their newly raised brick walls. “We had completed the first story of the house a month ago. Its roof was swept away, leaving the brick walls exposed to snow and rain,” Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama village, said.

With fresh snowfall today following the storm, many were left seeking temporary shelter with relatives. Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Naroo village, was living in a tin shed until his brick house was completed by this summer. The windstorm swept the shed along with the belongings of Bilal and his small family of four. “I am now putting up with my relatives,” he said.

The damage has prompted urgent calls for relief from victims, political leaders and traders. CPI(M) legislator from Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, urged authorities to swiftly assess the damage across the Valley and compensate affected families without delay. “Strong winds followed by snowfall have damaged rooftops and other structures, causing immense hardship to people,” Tarigami said.

Ruling party legislator from Pampore, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, demanded a comprehensive and transparent survey of affected areas. “Officials must identify all impacted villages and habitations. The assessment must be time-bound so that no affected family is left out,” he said.

Traders, too, have sought relief. Tariq Ghani, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the rooftops of several shops and shopping complexes were blown away. “Traders are facing losses at a time when winter already slows business. So the affected shopkeepers must be provided immediate relief,” he said.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said that besides homes, orchards also suffered losses in Pulwama and other parts of the Valley. “The elected government must carry out a proper assessment and provide immediate compensation to affected families so that no victim lives without a roof during this winter,” Parra said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed authorities to carry out a timely assessment of damage caused by the windstorm and snowfall. The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting with senior officials and district commissioners at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

A senior revenue official said the government is considering relief to the affected people under the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms. "Once damage assessment is completed, relief will be provided accordingly," he said.