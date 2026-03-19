ETV Bharat / state

Wind Turbines In Meghat Ushering In Green Energy Revolution In Maharashtra

According to the manager of the Kukru power project, Praveen Kumar Gayki, high plateaus, open terrain, and constant winds, which are characteristic of the Satpura mountain ranges, make this region exceptionally suitable for generating wind energy. This area is home to several wind turbines, around 80 and 150 metres tall with blade lengths ranging from 40 to 70 metres, he said adding that since wind speed is significantly higher at such high altitudes, electricity generation happens much faster.

In Kukru, located approximately 30 kilometres from Chikhaldara, a wind power project is being operated and the turbines generate around 128 megawatts of electricity per day. Machines of various companies, including Inox, are being used here, facilitating large-scale energy generation.

The green energy belt stretches from Motha village near Chikhaldara to Madhya Pradesh's Kukru in Betul district, meeting the electricity demands of the area. Five to six wind turbines have been erected in Motha village and since the weed speed is very high, the area is suitable for green energy generation. The villagers here no longer have to live in the dark and farmers too are happy as they would not be worried about getting water for their fields.

Melghat: A profound transformation in the energy landscape is progressively taking shape in the distant Melghat forest area of Maharashtra, where rusted electric poles have been replaced by windmills, enhancing the region's natural beauty and symbolising a major green energy revolution in the making.

"A massive cluster has been created on the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border, with more than 20, 50, and 100 turbines being erected in a single place. The electricity generated by these turbines is aggregated at the substation in Kukru and subsequently transmitted to the Madhya Pradesh state grid via high-voltage transmission lines," Gayki told ETV Bharat.

He further said that companies like Bharat Petroleum have 50-megawatt projects located in the Satpura mountain range while Suzlon Energy and Inox are actively involved in the installation and management of turbines. "With these companies, the green energy sector is expanding rapidly in the Satpura region," Gayaki added.

Major wind power generation at Kukru plant (ETV Bharat)

According to Gayaki, wind energy does not require any fuel and is clean and eco-friendly. A two-megawatt turbine can typically supply electricity to approximately 300 to 400 households, he added.

"Our farms are located on the mountain ranges and it is tough to get water all the year round. Now, we are getting power to irrigate our farmlands through wind energy and are now getting water from Lahasa and Doma dams. This has helped us cultivate a good wheat crop this year," said Dinesh Zade, a farmer who lives in Bhaisdehi taluka of Baitul district in Madhya Pradesh.

Several wind turbines have been set up in Kukru plant (ETV Bharat)

Melghat is a prominent protected forest and tiger sanctuary. This region is covered by dense forests hence there are strict environmental regulations. "The turbines have been erected only after conducting thorough studies to ensure there is no adverse impact on wildlife and no obstruction to the flight paths of birds," clarified Gayaki.

Along with Chikhaldara, Motha and Kukru are hill stations situated at high altitudes, where wind speed is high, especially between September and March."In these months, electricity is generated on a large scale but, between April and July, production in some projects tends to fluctuate as it is peak summer time," said Gayki.

According to the information shared by the on-ground engineers, there are four wind energy plants located at Motha, situated just six to seven kilometres from Chikhaldara. These include projects belonging to two companies, MEDA and Win Wind. "In 2024–25, the Win Wind project generated 1,631,000 units of electricity and till February 2026, approximately 1,220,000 units of electricity were generated," said Pradeep Andhare, Executive Engineer at Mahavitaran (Achalpur) told ETV Bharat.