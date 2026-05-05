ETV Bharat / state

Will Vijay Be Able To Form Govt Despite Falling Short Of Half-Way Mark?

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and actor Vijay, who has made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu electoral politics, has written to the Governor seeking an invitation to form the government in the state.

In an email sent to the Governor, Vijay has assured him that his party would prove the majority in the Assembly. Vijay's party TVK, which independently contested all 234 Assembly constituencies, has managed to get 108 seats. However, a total of 118 seats are required to secure a majority and form the government.

While the DMK alliance has secured the second position, leading in nearly 74 constituencies, the AIADMK alliance is the third spot, leading in 53 constituencies. The question now is whether the Governor will invite Vijay to form the party as his party has fallen short of the half-way mark of 118 seats in the state.

Senior Advocate K M Vijayan said, “If Vijay’s TVK secures a victory in more constituencies than other parties, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, in accordance with established protocol, is likely to formally invite Vijay to prove his legislative majority."

"Accepting the Governor’s invitation—and acknowledging the absence of an absolute single-party majority—Vijay could proceed to form a government by demonstrating a majority through the support of parties willing to enter into a coalition," he said.

"However, if a government is formed with the support of other parties, Vijay would have to allocate key ministerial portfolios to his coalition partners, acceding to their specific demands," he said.