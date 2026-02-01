ETV Bharat / state

Will The Health Of Harmu And Subarnarekha Rivers Impact Voting In Ranchi Municipal Corporation Polls

Ranchi: Harmu and Subarnarekha, the two rivers, glowing through Jharkhand’s capital of Ranchi, stand polluted and devoid of life. This is having a profound impact on human life in the area.

With the civic body elections approaching, the issue of pollution in both these rivers is expected to form a part of the political slugfest. But the question is will this become a factor that determines voting. The locals have been raising a concern over the health of these rivers, and the residents are once again seeking accountability for failed cleanup projects and deteriorating water quality.

Dr. Nitish Priyadarshi, a professor of geology and an environmentalist at Ranchi University, says that thousands of gallons of untreated water are flowing into both rivers every day. In Subarnarekha, the sewage from rice mills is polluting the river. Dr. Priyadarshi asserted, "The water in both rivers is now devoid of life and contains numerous toxic chemicals."

The locals recall that the Harmu River once used to be a clean water body. Prem Kumar Sahu and Gautam Chaurasia say that the river's water used to be so clean that festivals and other social events were held here. They said the people here are as much responsible for the poor condition of Harmu and Subarnarekha as the state government, Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUDCO).

Arun Jha, a two-time ward councillor with the RMC stated, "The primary reason for Harmu River's poor condition is the dispute between the RMC and JUDCO as well as the malfunctioning of all six sewage treatment plants."