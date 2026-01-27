ETV Bharat / state

Will The Copper, Bronze And Brass Craftwork Of Gaya's Kenar Village Become History?

Gaya: You will have heard the name of Kenar Paharpur Panchayat in Wazirganj block of Gaya district while discussing Bihar's traditional cottage industry of utensil manufacture. This village was once famous for handcrafting brass, bronze, and copper utensils. According to experts, this goes back around 400-500 years. Once known as the "settlement of utensil makers", Kenar stands on the verge of losing its glorious history.

There was a time when nearly all of the 150-200 households in Kenar were involved in making utensils. Those days, the village looked like a large factory. Plates, water pots, tumblers, bowls, trays, and cooking utensils made here were sold all across Bihar and neighbouring states, and even in Nepal. Their products were once famous in places as far as Kolkata and Moradabad, say many Kenar residents.

Kenar's Kasera community has been making utensils by hand for generations. In the olden days, only brass, bronze, and copper utensils were made. Artisans would first heat the raw materials in a furnace to prepare ingots, then draw them into sheets and finally, give shape to the utensils. It was a difficult, time-consuming process but gave Kenar its identity.

But with the advent of modern machine-made utensils, the craftsmanship has been gradually disappearing for a while. Handmade utensils could neither match them for price, nor retain loyal customers with their quality.

Due to a lack of capital and government support, Kenar's brass artisans couldn't afford modern machines, and the 500-year-old industry began to decline. Today, these metalworkers either work as labourers or make a living by selling household goods.

Manoj Saw of Kenar says his family had been making metalwork for generations, but he has abandoned the ancestral trade. "Earlier, my father used to make brass, copper, and bronze utensils. After my father's death, I gave up the family business. Now, instead of selling utensils, I sell eggs in Kenar, earning around Rs 300-400 a day," said the egg vendor.