ETV Bharat / state

"Will Take Two Years To Improve Tamil Nadu's Financial Health', Says Finance Secretary MA Siddique

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Secretary MA Siddique on Wednesday said it will take at least two years to improve the state's financial health. He said steps are being taken to increase revenues in order to improve the financial situation of the state.

Speaking to media after the first general budget of TVK government was presented in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Maria Wilson, Siddique, who is also Additional Chief Secretary to the Government said, "The state's total tax revenue is over Rs 2. 26 crores, the own non-tax revenue is Rs 27, 835 crores, major subsidies from the Union government are Rs 32,921 crores, and the share in central taxes is Rs 62,531 crores, making the state's total tax revenue Rs 3,50,000 crores."

He said the total expenditure on the revenue account has been estimated at Rs 4,05,802 crore, while the deficit on the revenue account has been estimated at Rs 55,775 crore and on the capital account at Rs 56,985 crore. Out of this, the total deficit has been estimated at Rs 1,22,000 crore.

The Finance Secretary said various new schemes have been introduced in this budget, adding that the government has already started several of them. He said that the state's financial situation was in dire straits just three months back. Siddique said steps have been taken to increase revenues to improve the financial situation, and increase efficiency in expenditure.

He said that the current financial problem cannot be resolved in a single year and it will take at least two years to resolve it. The Finance Secretary also said that the pending amount from the Central government is Rs 7,000 crore.

'Debt will only continue to rise'

Siddique said borrowing cannot be avoided for the next 50 years, adding that only the Union Government has the power to regulate taxes. "Borrowing cannot be avoided. But we can only borrow based on our income," he said.