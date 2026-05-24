ETV Bharat / state

Will Take 'Sabka Hisaab': Bengal CM Adhikari Warns Goons From Nandigram Rally

Nandigram: In a stern warning of settling old scores with goons, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Sabka Hisaab' (settling scores with all) will be taken too.

In his first rally at Purba Medinipur's Nandigram as CM, Adhikari reminded the audience that miscreants and goons still lurk in the area. Advising party workers to exercise restraint, he said, "If you so wished, you could dismantle every single brick from these goons' houses. Yet, do not take the law into your own hands. The only place awaiting all of them is jail. I will not spare a single criminal. Everyone will be held accountable."

He alleged that approximately 4,500 BJP supporters, including those in Nandigram, have been falsely implicated in fabricated cases by the previous regime over the past five years and assured that he would deal with each of these cases through strict legal channels.

Drawing upon the plight of the martyr families of Nandigram, from where Adhikari won in the recently held assembly elections, Adhikari effectively reignited the politics of emotion, alleging that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had withheld compensation to seven martyr families solely because they were her political opponents.

He further alleged that Banerjee had also deprived Nandigram in terms of development. "I sought to connect Nandigram with the railway network, but Mamata Banerjee prevented it. I attempted to bring water supply to the area, but she obstructed the laying of pipelines," he added.