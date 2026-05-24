Will Take 'Sabka Hisaab': Bengal CM Adhikari Warns Goons From Nandigram Rally
He alleged that approximately 4,500 BJP supporters, including those in Nandigram, have been falsely implicated in fabricated cases by the previous regime over five years.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Nandigram: In a stern warning of settling old scores with goons, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Sabka Hisaab' (settling scores with all) will be taken too.
In his first rally at Purba Medinipur's Nandigram as CM, Adhikari reminded the audience that miscreants and goons still lurk in the area. Advising party workers to exercise restraint, he said, "If you so wished, you could dismantle every single brick from these goons' houses. Yet, do not take the law into your own hands. The only place awaiting all of them is jail. I will not spare a single criminal. Everyone will be held accountable."
He alleged that approximately 4,500 BJP supporters, including those in Nandigram, have been falsely implicated in fabricated cases by the previous regime over the past five years and assured that he would deal with each of these cases through strict legal channels.
Drawing upon the plight of the martyr families of Nandigram, from where Adhikari won in the recently held assembly elections, Adhikari effectively reignited the politics of emotion, alleging that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had withheld compensation to seven martyr families solely because they were her political opponents.
He further alleged that Banerjee had also deprived Nandigram in terms of development. "I sought to connect Nandigram with the railway network, but Mamata Banerjee prevented it. I attempted to bring water supply to the area, but she obstructed the laying of pipelines," he added.
Adhikari said such obstacles will cease to exist. "I will fulfil every promise I made during the election campaign. You will find me exactly as you have known me since 2003. I was your kinsman, I remain your kinsman, and I shall forever remain your kinsman," he added.
Assuring the electorate, he said Kanthi MP Soumendu Adhikari will manage the day-to-day affairs of the constituency until the byelections are held, and local BJP leaders will extend full support to him.
Political observers interpret this message not merely as a reassurance but rather as a strategic manoeuvre to permanently anchor his political identity to Nandigram. Nandigram is not merely a legislative seat. It stands as one of the pivotal symbols of Adhikari's political ascent. It was through the land agitation movements of 2006–2007 that his political stature and acceptability in state politics first began to expand.
Being elected from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur assembly constituencies, Adhikari was constitutionally bound to relinquish one seat. Ultimately, the BJP central leadership decided that he would retain Bhabanipur.
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