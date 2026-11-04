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'Will Take Oath Directly From Lok Sabha': Akhilesh Yadav On 2027 Uttar Pradesh CM Plans

Akhilesh Yadav. ( ANI )

By ANI 4 Min Read

Varanasi: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday made an intriguing remark about his political plans for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, hinting that he could become Chief Minister without contesting the Assembly polls.

During a press conference in Varanasi here, Yadav was asked how many seats the Samajwadi Party would contest in the city and whether he would also enter the electoral fray from there. Responding to the question, Yadav said, “This journalist does not know that the people of Kashi are very religious and understand everything, including what is auspicious and inauspicious. We become Chief Minister when we do not contest elections. We will do what is auspicious for us. We will take the oath directly from the Lok Sabha.”

On the party's electoral strategy, Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party would select candidates based on their winning potential. He added that the party knew how to move forward by taking different people and groups along. Taking a dig at the BJP, Yadav claimed that the ruling party was preparing to deny tickets to around 200 sitting MLAs in the 2027 Assembly elections. He said the BJP had initially planned to drop 100 legislators but was now considering increasing the number to 200 following its defeat in the MLC elections. He further claimed that ministers from Kashi would be among the first to lose their tickets.

Yadav also referred to the Samajwadi Party's victories in both the teachers' and graduates' MLC constituencies in Kashi, saying that his visit to Varanasi came after the party's victories. Describing the results as a double blessing from Kashi, he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the city's development and its comparison with Kyoto. “Kashi may not have been turned into Kyoto, but at least a picture of Kyoto could have been put up. Why was even a picture of Kyoto not installed?” he asked. Referring to the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Yadav said that Ashutosh Sinha and Lal Bihari had won the elections and described their victories as blessings received twice from the deity. On the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) controversy, Yadav questioned the BJP's position, saying that the Samajwadi Party continued to raise concerns about EVMs even after winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Commenting on the controversy surrounding Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Yadav questioned the action being taken against those who had made remarks about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram's father.