'Will Table Comprehensive Aviation Policy Soon': Karnataka Minister, Blaming Centre's UDAN Scheme For Shivamogga Airport Shutdown
State Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil says Union government's UDAN-2 policy is flawed; also blames Nitin Gadkari for confusion over ethanol blending in petrol.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said the state government has drawn up a comprehensive policy with the aim of letting civil aviation grow in the state, which will be tabled at the next state Cabinet meeting.
Speaking in Bengaluru, he said the policy takes into account several aspects, including funding for airports that the state government itself will run, VGF (viability gap funding), and efficient operations. He said it could become a model for the entire country.
He said the flaws in the Union government's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (Let Common Citizens Fly) or UDAN-2 policy are the reason flight services from the Kuvempu Airport at Shivamogga have been suspended, starting November 21.
"They [the Centre] handed Mangaluru airport over to [Gautam] Adani. Now they are privatising Hubballi airport. We spent Rs 1,000 crore on Kalaburagi airport and handed it over to the Centre. The state does not get even a paisa from it. MP Raghavendra, who is levelling allegations against the state government, should know all this," he said.
He was responding to BJP's Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP B Y Raghavendra, who on Monday urged the Karnataka government to immediately provide VGF for the Kuvempu Airport, saying air connectivity was crucial to the district’s development.
"The UDAN scheme should be extended from three years to five years. After that, if the state and the Union governments run it for the next five years on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis, good results will follow — that was the suggestion we gave. But the Union government did not pay heed to it. As a result, 17 airports in the country are shut today," Patil also said.
"It is not right to build airports by spending thousands of crores and then hand them over to the Union government. That is why we are running the Shivamogga, Raichur and Vijayapura airports ourselves. For the Kalaburagi airport, which had been shut, we restarted air services by funding it 80 per cent through the KKRDB (Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board) and 20 per cent through the state government. If Raghavendra has the ability, let him bring money for Shivamogga airport the same way — let us see," he said, throwing down a challenge.
"Gadkari Responsible For Ethanol Confusion"
Patil went on to allege that the Union government is creating a disaster by blending ethanol into petrol beyond the permitted limit, and that Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is the person responsible for it. "Yet, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been defending all of it," he said, demanding a comprehensive investigation.
"When I tell the truth about ethanol, they do not believe it. Let them ask people like Murugesh Nirani and Prabhakar Kore, who run sugar factories. Did we not send petrol samples to the Union government's own laboratories? Why do they have doubts about the results that came from there?" he asked.
"Ethanol stocks in sugar factories have exceeded the limit. The problem is not limited to Karnataka; Maharashtra has the same issue. Only in Uttar Pradesh is the situation somewhat better," Patil said.
He further alleged, "The Union government gave excessive incentives for ethanol production, but has not come forward to buy it. The scheme should have been introduced as a pilot in 4-5 districts of the country, and its pros and cons studied. Instead, Gadkari imposed ethanol blending across the country all at once, and that is what has caused all this damage."
Also Read:
- West Bengal To Get Four More Airports In Two Years: Naidu; MOU Signed
- Regional Connectivity Push: Aviation Ministry Signs 21 Agreements Under UDAN Next Phase
- Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Karnataka's Over-30% Ethanol Claims; State Minister Ridicules Oil Companies' 'Cut-Copy-Paste Response'
- Karnataka CM, Minister Seek Centre's Response As Ethanol Blending In Petrol Samples Reaches 31.2%