ETV Bharat / state

'Will Table Comprehensive Aviation Policy Soon': Karnataka Minister, Blaming Centre's UDAN Scheme For Shivamogga Airport Shutdown

Bengaluru: Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said the state government has drawn up a comprehensive policy with the aim of letting civil aviation grow in the state, which will be tabled at the next state Cabinet meeting.

Speaking in Bengaluru, he said the policy takes into account several aspects, including funding for airports that the state government itself will run, VGF (viability gap funding), and efficient operations. He said it could become a model for the entire country.

He said the flaws in the Union government's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (Let Common Citizens Fly) or UDAN-2 policy are the reason flight services from the Kuvempu Airport at Shivamogga have been suspended, starting November 21.

"They [the Centre] handed Mangaluru airport over to [Gautam] Adani. Now they are privatising Hubballi airport. We spent Rs 1,000 crore on Kalaburagi airport and handed it over to the Centre. The state does not get even a paisa from it. MP Raghavendra, who is levelling allegations against the state government, should know all this," he said.

He was responding to BJP's Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP B Y Raghavendra, who on Monday urged the Karnataka government to immediately provide VGF for the Kuvempu Airport, saying air connectivity was crucial to the district’s development.

"The UDAN scheme should be extended from three years to five years. After that, if the state and the Union governments run it for the next five years on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis, good results will follow — that was the suggestion we gave. But the Union government did not pay heed to it. As a result, 17 airports in the country are shut today," Patil also said.

"It is not right to build airports by spending thousands of crores and then hand them over to the Union government. That is why we are running the Shivamogga, Raichur and Vijayapura airports ourselves. For the Kalaburagi airport, which had been shut, we restarted air services by funding it 80 per cent through the KKRDB (Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board) and 20 per cent through the state government. If Raghavendra has the ability, let him bring money for Shivamogga airport the same way — let us see," he said, throwing down a challenge.