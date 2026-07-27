ETV Bharat / state

Will Table Audit Report On Corruption During DMK Regime, Says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

Chennai: An "audit report on corruption" during the previous DMK regime will be tabled in the upcoming Budget session, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson has said, hitting out at the opposition party for feigning ignorance on alleged "party fund" collection irregularity.

This will detail the irregularities and expose a former minister who is representing this Harbour Assembly constituency now, he said in a veiled reference to DMK leader P K Sekar Babu.

"The former minister who currently represents this constituency now is feigning ignorance about the party funds collected during the DMK rule. He has asked, 'What are party funds?' I am constrained to react, since I am addressing my first event in Harbour constituency. We are preparing an audit report on corruption made under the pretext of raising party funds during the previous DMK rule. It will be presented in the upcoming Budget session," Wilson said.

In a veiled reference to former DMK Minister P K Sekar Babu, he said, "It will contain a list of corruption made. Then, this former minister will be exposed," the Finance Minister said while speaking at an event in the Harbour constituency late on Sunday.