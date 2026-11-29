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Will Support 50 Pc Reservation For Women If There Is Sub-Quota For Vulnerable Sections: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said his party was in favour of increasing women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to 50 per cent, provided a sub-quota for vulnerable sections was introduced.

He made the statement, rejecting the ruling BJP-led NDA's charge that parties opposed to the delimitation bill were, in effect, obstructing the quotas for women, which will come into force after fresh mapping of the constituencies.

"Those who are criticising us on the issue of women's reservation must first remember that the bill was passed in 2023 itself," said the RJD leader, referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

He added, "As far as our stand on women's reservation is concerned, our founding president Lalu Prasad has made it clear that we are very much for it and would even welcome the quotas being raised to 50 per cent instead of 33 per cent. But only if a sub-quota for women belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs, EBCs and the minorities is introduced."

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the Lok Sabha and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.