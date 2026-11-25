ETV Bharat / state

'Will Send Bangladeshi Muslims Back From The Route Through Which They Entered India', Says Suvendu Adhikari

Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday vowed to send back Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators back to their country from the very route through which they had entered India.

"Listen carefully, Superintendent of Police- you must identify the illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh in this district. They must be sent back through the same path they arrived by. As for the Hindus who came to India to save their religion and their lives—they are not infiltrators; they are refugees. They must be provided with shelter."

He also urged the state police to strengthen coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF). "A closer working relationship must be established with the BSF at the border," he said. "We have already provided the necessary land, and the remaining fencing work will be completed expeditiously." He instructed the police and administration to adopt a stricter stance to curb drug trafficking, violence against women, and other illicit activities along the border.

The Chief Minister said, "Illegal madrasas, cannabis cultivation, the circulation of counterfeit currency, and the smuggling of substances like Phensedyl and other narcotics in the border areas must be brought to an end."