'Will Send Bangladeshi Muslims Back From The Route Through Which They Entered India', Says Suvendu Adhikari
The CM said Hindus who came to India to save their religion and lives are refugees and must be given shelter, reports Shubhankar Saha.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday vowed to send back Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators back to their country from the very route through which they had entered India.
Speaking at the inauguration of 'Raas Mela' (Raas Fair) directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar, Manish Joshi, to promptly identify and locate Bangladeshi infiltrators.
"Listen carefully, Superintendent of Police- you must identify the illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh in this district. They must be sent back through the same path they arrived by. As for the Hindus who came to India to save their religion and their lives—they are not infiltrators; they are refugees. They must be provided with shelter."
He also urged the state police to strengthen coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF). "A closer working relationship must be established with the BSF at the border," he said. "We have already provided the necessary land, and the remaining fencing work will be completed expeditiously." He instructed the police and administration to adopt a stricter stance to curb drug trafficking, violence against women, and other illicit activities along the border.
The Chief Minister said, "Illegal madrasas, cannabis cultivation, the circulation of counterfeit currency, and the smuggling of substances like Phensedyl and other narcotics in the border areas must be brought to an end."
He said since the BJP government took office in the state, the state police and narcotics department officials have initiated rigorous measures against drug trafficking. The administration has successfully thwarted numerous instances of illegal drug smuggling and trade, particularly through operations conducted in the border regions.
Suvendu reiterated his stance regarding violence against women in the border areas, warning that those responsible would have their "fingers broken." He said, "If a finger is raised against any of our sisters or daughters, that finger must be broken." There have been allegations of a sharp rise in incidents of violence against women in the state recently. In some cases involving violence against women and children, even police 'encounters' have come to light.
Suvendu also brought up an attack that took place in Khagrabari during his tenure as the leader of Opposition. "I have endured a great deal. I remember how petrol was poured over my car in Khagrabari. I still have the photographs. Development will take place, and a reckoning will follow," he said.
Also Read
West Bengal Will Be Renamed 'Paschim Banga': Proposal To Be Tabled In Assembly In December: Suvendu Adhikari