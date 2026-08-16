ETV Bharat / state

Will Seek Women's Support To Form 'PDA' Govt In UP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he would seek the support of women to form a "PDA government" in Uttar Pradesh, as he stepped up his outreach ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections.

Yadav shared a video on X in which he is seen interacting with a young woman during one of his public engagements. In the video, the woman tells him that she would give him her earring but urged him to form the government. Yadav responds, "Yes, we will definitely form it."

Sharing the video, Yadav wrote on X, "We will have the support of our sisters and together form a PDA government." Earlier in Lucknow, after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi on her birth anniversary, Yadav told reporters that the BJP should explain how the country's territorial area in 2014 compared with the present.