Will Seek List Of Voters Flagged For 'Logical Discrepancies' During Dec 31 Meet With CEC: Abhishek

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said he would meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 and urge him to publish the list of 1.31 crore voters who have been flagged for "logical discrepancies" during the SIR exercise. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said he would give a timeframe to the EC to publish the list and would gherao its office if the demand is not met.

"I will go to Delhi on December 31 and meet the chief election commissioner and seek an answer. Why is the EC not coming out with the list of names? Is this figure meant to reach the target of 1-1.5 crore that the BJP has set for deletions of names following the SIR in Bengal," he asked.

"Gyanesh Kumar is the chief election commissioner, and he is answerable to the people of the country," he added.

In the draft rolls, published on December 16, around 1.36 crore entries have also been flagged for "logical discrepancies", while 30 lakh voters were categorised as unmapped, who are being called for verification hearings over the next few weeks, according to officials.

"Logical discrepancies" flagged include incorrect or mismatched fathers’ names, voters recorded with more than six children, implausible age differences with parents or grandparents, and people above 45 wrongly shown as “new voters”, among others, they said.

Taking a dig at the BJP and EC in the same breath, the three-term MP from Diamond Harbour also sought to know how many illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants were among the 58.20 lakh voters whose names have been dropped from the draft electoral rolls. He said that West Bengal's population is 10.05 crore, and the names of only 5.79 per cent of the population have been deleted.