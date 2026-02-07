ETV Bharat / state

Will Reveal Everything, Including Ajit Pawar's Wish, On February 10, 12: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar (second from left) along with his kin showed inked fingers after votingf for Zilla Parishad elections in Baramati on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said that he would reveal everything, including the wish of late Ajit Pawar, on February 10 and 12.

"Ajit Dada's wish, merger of Nationalist Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), doubts related to the airplane crash that killed Ajit Pawar...I will reveal everything on February 10 and 12," said Rohit, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency.

Rohit, who is the nephew of late Ajit Pawar, also said, " I might not have a moral right to speak about NCP, but I have an emotional right to speak about what Ajit Pawar and some people close to him had told me. Not all political people are close ones. I am an emotional person and will express my emotions," he maintained.

For the record, Ajit Pawar, who was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026. Three days later, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Rohit maintained that he would give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10 and "some things might come out" of it. He also said that there is doubt in the minds of people of Maharashtra about how the plane crash happened.