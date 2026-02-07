ETV Bharat / state

Will Reveal Everything, Including Ajit Pawar's Wish, On February 10, 12: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar asserted that the Pawar family is together and will take efforts to stay together in the future.

Rohit Pawar
Rohit Pawar (second from left) along with his kin showed inked fingers after votingf for Zilla Parishad elections in Baramati on Saturday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday said that he would reveal everything, including the wish of late Ajit Pawar, on February 10 and 12.

"Ajit Dada's wish, merger of Nationalist Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), doubts related to the airplane crash that killed Ajit Pawar...I will reveal everything on February 10 and 12," said Rohit, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency.

Rohit, who is the nephew of late Ajit Pawar, also said, " I might not have a moral right to speak about NCP, but I have an emotional right to speak about what Ajit Pawar and some people close to him had told me. Not all political people are close ones. I am an emotional person and will express my emotions," he maintained.

For the record, Ajit Pawar, who was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief, died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026. Three days later, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Rohit maintained that he would give a presentation in Mumbai on February 10 and "some things might come out" of it. He also said that there is doubt in the minds of people of Maharashtra about how the plane crash happened.

Rohit, who voted in the Zilla Parishad elections, recalled his conversations with late Ajit Pawar and quipped that it was Ajit Pawar's wish that maximum of his party workers should be elected.

Speaking about the Pawar family, Rohit said,"Ajit Pawar wished that the family must stay together. We are together even today, and we will take efforts to stay together in the future." He also said that at present, there is no discussion in the family, and any discussion will take place after February 9.

He also said there has been an elaborate discussion with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, and some "decisions in memory of Ajit Pawar" need to be taken.

He also said that he would conduct a press conference on February 12 and spell out the details on the merger. He added that he would not make any political allegations. He further said that he sees Ajit Pawar in Sunetra Pawar. "Sunetra Pawar should get Ajit Pawar's position in the party (NCP), and this is my wish," he added.

