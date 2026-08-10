ETV Bharat / state

'Will Pure Petrol Come From Your Father's House?': BJP MP Janardan Mishra Amid Criticism Over Ethanol Policy

Rewa: BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, who has often made headlines for his controversial remarks, has once again grabbed the eyeballs; this time, for his statements on E20 petrol.

Amid the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended petrol in India, Mishra on Sunday defended the Centre's ethanol policy and asked the opponents, “Will pure petrol come from your father's house?”

His remarks came days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Central government has forcibly imposed the E20 policy without upgrading infrastructure or ensuring that existing vehicles are compatible with higher ethanol blends.

Addressing an event to inaugurate new flight services from Rewa to Bhopal and Kolkata, Mishra said that India produces only 20 per cent of crude oil, while 80 per cent is being imported from abroad.

In a video, Mishra is heard saying, "Air services from Rewa Airport are continuously expanding. Flight operations to various destinations have already commenced. In the near future, air services connecting Rewa to major metropolitan cities like Chennai and Madras may also begin, and this momentum will continue. Rewa is developing rapidly alongside the rest of the country; this progress is driven by the fact that India currently ranks third globally in the aviation sector."

'India set to become No 1 in aircraft and passenger numbers'

The MP remarked, "Given the way Narendra Modi is leading the government—maintaining peace and stability—the day is not far when India will become the world's number one nation in terms of the number of aircraft and air passengers. It is not merely a question of aeroplanes; it is about the development of the nation. Today, if there is any country where the highest number of jobs and employment opportunities are being created, it is India. India also boasts the lowest inflation rate globally. The country is moving steadily towards becoming self-reliant."