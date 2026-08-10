'Will Pure Petrol Come From Your Father's House?': BJP MP Janardan Mishra Amid Criticism Over Ethanol Policy
Mishra said that India produces only 20 per cent of crude oil, while 80 per cent is being imported from abroad.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:23 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 7:55 AM IST
Rewa: BJP MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, who has often made headlines for his controversial remarks, has once again grabbed the eyeballs; this time, for his statements on E20 petrol.
Amid the ongoing debate over ethanol-blended petrol in India, Mishra on Sunday defended the Centre's ethanol policy and asked the opponents, “Will pure petrol come from your father's house?”
Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Janardan Mishra says, "...India produces 20 per cent of its oil domestically, while 80 per cent has been sourced from abroad. On top of that, there is a conflict going on at present, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and the Houthis have also blocked… pic.twitter.com/kLOg8BKTiS— IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026
His remarks came days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Central government has forcibly imposed the E20 policy without upgrading infrastructure or ensuring that existing vehicles are compatible with higher ethanol blends.
Addressing an event to inaugurate new flight services from Rewa to Bhopal and Kolkata, Mishra said that India produces only 20 per cent of crude oil, while 80 per cent is being imported from abroad.
In a video, Mishra is heard saying, "Air services from Rewa Airport are continuously expanding. Flight operations to various destinations have already commenced. In the near future, air services connecting Rewa to major metropolitan cities like Chennai and Madras may also begin, and this momentum will continue. Rewa is developing rapidly alongside the rest of the country; this progress is driven by the fact that India currently ranks third globally in the aviation sector."
'India set to become No 1 in aircraft and passenger numbers'
The MP remarked, "Given the way Narendra Modi is leading the government—maintaining peace and stability—the day is not far when India will become the world's number one nation in terms of the number of aircraft and air passengers. It is not merely a question of aeroplanes; it is about the development of the nation. Today, if there is any country where the highest number of jobs and employment opportunities are being created, it is India. India also boasts the lowest inflation rate globally. The country is moving steadily towards becoming self-reliant."
Mishra also said that vehicles in India can run on ethanol blending, but some people are saying don’t use it. “If ethanol is not produced, where will petrol come from, where will diesel come from?”
He said a movement is being run against ethanol-blended petrol, with people claiming that vehicles should use only pure petrol. "A movement is underway claiming that ethanol won't work, pure petrol will. Will pure petrol come from your father's house? If there's no pure petrol in the country, where will it come from?" he said.
Mishra further argued that vehicles in India can run on ethanol-blended petrol and questioned how petrol and diesel would be produced if ethanol production is stopped.
Defending ethanol blending in petrol, he claimed that in Brazil, vehicles run on 100 per cent ethanol, and there are no problems with vehicles there. Brazil produces the maximum ethanol in the world, which is why vehicles there run on 100 per cent ethanol, he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also defended the ethanol blending policy, saying criticism of E20 petrol is not backed by sufficient evidence.
Speaking in Kolhapur on Sunday, Fadnavis said automobile companies had asked consumers to provide evidence if ethanol-blended petrol is causing problems in their vehicles. "Automobile companies have invited consumers to provide evidence if vehicles develop problems because of ethanol-blended petrol, but no one has come forward with such evidence so far," he said.
Fadnavis said ethanol production had opened up a new direction for sugar factories, adding that government decisions would help improve resource utilisation and reduce waste in the sugar industry.
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