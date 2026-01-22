ETV Bharat / state

Will Priyanka Gandhi Pick The Right Candidates And Change Congress' Fortunes In Assam?

Congress' state president, Gaurav Gogoi, said the party was prepared to field candidates in 100 seats out of 126 in the state. APCC Treasurer Hemahari Pegu said, "As of Wednesday evening, 750 aspirants have applied for 126 seats. With an application fee of Rs 50,000 per person, the party has already collected Rs 3.75 crore. The deadline of January 20 has been extended to January 28 because of the massive rush."

Priyanka has been appointed as the chairperson of the screening committee for candidate selection for the upcoming Assembly polls in the north-eastern state. Since she took charge of the assignment, Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of ticket aspirants.

Guwahati: Even as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi has been given the vital responsibility of selecting candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, the party has been witnessing a mad rush of ticket aspirants for the last few days.

He said, on an average, six applicants have already applied for each constituency while Dhing in Nagaon district recorded a staggering 27 applications.

However, while the sheer number of applicants, up from 452 in 2021, reflects enthusiasm among party workers, it can also pose a threat of rebellion among those who are denied tickets.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently took potshots at the Congress candidate selection process, claiming that the party is 'selling' tickets for Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore in 22 constituencies.



Ont other hand, the Congress leadership is hoping to signal transparency by choosing Priyanka to lead the screening process. An optimistic Gaurav said, “The festive environment at Rajiv Bhawan is a sign that our workers are charged up. They are our brand ambassadors. The candidate selection process will be completed smoothly."



But, there is an eerie fear within the party ranks despite the hope and good vibes. If the party falls short, it will give BJP another chance to highlight the Gandhis' 'declining political reach and influence with the outfit'.



A senior Congress leader from Assam, on condition of anonymity, said Priyanka’s appointment is a 'huge gamble' for the party given its disastrous run in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls when she was in charge as the general secretary and the party won just two seats.



"A lot is at stake for Priyanka Gandhi. If she cannot deliver, the BJP will go to town saying the Gandhis have no appeal left. It could hamper our future prospects," the leader said. Party insiders hoped the party will hear out the rank and file before finalizing tickets. "The top leaders of the party should not have to decide everything,” another Congress leader said.



With the deadline for applications for tickets approaching and all eyes on Priyanka, it remains to be seen whether she picks the right candidates to cross the electoral threshold of Assam, or will this be just another story of a leadership eroding.