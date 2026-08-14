ETV Bharat / state

'Will Place BCI's Directive For Inquiry Into CJI Invite Issue Before Executive Council': NALSAR University VC

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law on Thursday said it will place the Bar Council of India's request for an inquiry into the persons involved in objecting to inviting CJI Surya Kant to the institution's convocation before its Executive Council. The Executive Council is the university's highest decision-making body.

The university's Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao said in a statement late on Thursday that they received a letter earlier in the day from the Bar Council of India (BCI) disallowing the enrollment of all the graduating BA and LLB (Hons) students from the 2026 batch and seeking an inquiry report on persons involved in the recent developments concerning the upcoming convocation.

The initial letter was followed by another one which reversed the directive to the state bar councils, disallowing the enrollment of the graduating students, he said. However, the fresh letter retains the requirement that the vice-chancellor submit an inquiry report on the persons involved, he said.

"To assist the University in assessing whether conducting such an inquiry would be constitutional and permissible under the University's governance regulations, the matter will be placed before the Executive Council of the University," Rao said. Once the process of consultation with the Executive Council is completed, the same will be communicated to the BCI, he added.